AEW Dynamite rating for the show featuring the three-way AEW Trios Title match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 852,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 858,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: AEW had added competition from the NCAA basketball tournament and the World Baseball Classic. Dynamite finished 11th in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.27 rating, down from last week’s 0.29 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.53 rating on USA Network. The March 16, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 993,000 viewers and a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic.