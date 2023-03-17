WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, WWE and AEW live events (reports needed), Samoa Joe, Billy Corgan, Brody King, Lollipop, Andrew “Test” Martin, Cora Combs, Moose Cholak

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center. The show features Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for a spot in the Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania. I have the night off so that I can consume massive amounts of green beer, so join John Moore for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Centre. The show includes Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Rey Fenix for the TNT Title. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 10:30CT/11:30ET (or whenever the NCAA basketball coverage ends) on TNT. Colin’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday due to the late start time.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-AEW is in Troy, Ohio at Hobart Arena on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty, and Britt Baker vs. Anna Jay.

-WWE is in Fargo, North Dakota at Fargodome on Saturday with a live event featuring the following advertised matches: Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa, Charlotte Flair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre for the Intercontinental Title.

-WWE is in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum on Saturday with a live event featuring the following advertised matches: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins for the U.S. Title, Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor, Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Carmella in a four-way for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-WWE is in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at Denny Sanford Premier Center on Sunday with a live event featuring the following advertised matches: Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa, Charlotte Flair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre for the Intercontinental Title.

-WWE is in Springfield, Illinois at Bank of Springfield Center on Sunday with a live event featuring the following advertised matches: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins for the U.S. Title, Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor, Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Carmella in a four-way for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-NWA President Billy Corgan is 56.

-Samoa Joe (a/k/a Nuufolau Joel Seanoa) is 44.

-Former TNA performer Lollipop (a/k/a Jamie Lynne) is 44.

-Brody King (Nathan Blauvelt) is 36.

-The late Andrew “Test” Martin was born on March 17, 1975. He died of a drug overdose at age 33 on March 13, 2009.

-The late Cora Combs (Beulah Szostecki) was born on March 17, 1925. He died at age 88 on June 21, 2015.

-The late Moose Cholak (Edward Cholak) was born on March 17, 1930. He died of complications from a stroke at age 72 on October 31, 2002.