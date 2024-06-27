AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s Forbidden Door go-home show 

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match

-NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. Lady Frost in a non-title match

-Daniel Garcia vs. The Butcher

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center. The show will air Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).