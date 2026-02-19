AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s live show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision television show.

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Alexander for the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship

-“Jet Set Rodeo” Hangman Page, Kevin Knight, and Mike Bailey vs. “The Demand” Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun for the AEW trios Titles

-Thunder Rosa vs. Julia Hart

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s Collision will be live on Saturday from Oceanside, California, at Frontwave Arena. The show will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Chris McNeil’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).