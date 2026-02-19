TNA Impact on AMC, ROH on HonorClub, Raw and Smackdown grades, Tommy Cairo, Francine, Danny Doring, Shawn Spears, Mascarita Dorada, Big John Studd

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Thursday Night Impact was taped on February 14 in Nashville, Tennessee, at The Pinnacle. The show features Elijah vs. Mustafa Ali in a Guitar Case Casket match. Impact will be simulcast on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore and Chris McNeil’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Fridays. My Impact audio reviews are available on Fridays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 42 percent of the vote. A finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave Friday’s WWE Smackdown a B grade during my same-night audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 32 percent of the vote. C finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tommy Cairo is 68.

-Francine Fournier is 54.

-Danny Doring (Daniel Morrison) is 52.

-Shawn Spears (Ronald Arneil) is 45.

-Mascarita Dorada is 44. He worked as El Torito in WWE.

-The late Big John Studd (John Minton) was born on February 19, 1948. He died at age 47 on March 20, 1995, due to a combination of liver cancer and Hodgkin’s disease.