WWE Raw, AEW Dark: Elevation, Pro Wrestling Boom Live podcast, Bea Priestly, Killer Kelly, Sting, Homicide, Matt Taven, Chris Candido

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida. The show features the Raw debut of Rhea Ripley and the fallout from Sunday’s WWE Fastlane. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at 3CT/4ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of the WWE Fastlane event at PWAudio.net. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. The Q&A audio show will return one week from today.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bea Priestly is 25 today.

-Killer Kelly (Raquel Lourenço) turned 29 on Sunday.

-The late Chris Candido (Chris Candito) was born on March 21, 1972. He died of pneumonia at age 33 on April 28, 2005.

-Sting (Steve Borden) turned 62 on Saturday.

-Homicide (Nelson Erazo) turned 44 on Saturday.

-Matt Taven (Matthew Marinelli) turned 36 on Saturday.