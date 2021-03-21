WWE releases Andrade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE announced the release of Andrade (Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza) on Sunday.
Powell’s POV: Andrade asked for his release recently and was reportedly shot down at the time. Obviously, the situation changed, as WWE granted him his release today. It will be very interesting to see if he reunites with Thea Trinidad, who worked as Zelina Vega and managed him in WWE and NXT.
WWE has come to terms on the release of Andrade. We wish him all the best in all of his future endeavors. https://t.co/h5HggeFPjv
— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021
