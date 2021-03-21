What's happening...

WWE releases Andrade

March 21, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced the release of Andrade (Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza) on Sunday.

Powell’s POV: Andrade asked for his release recently and was reportedly shot down at the time. Obviously, the situation changed, as WWE granted him his release today. It will be very interesting to see if he reunites with Thea Trinidad, who worked as Zelina Vega and managed him in WWE and NXT.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.