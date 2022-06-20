AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Jericho and Lance Archer

-Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero

-Penta Oscuro vs. Malakai Black in an All Atlantic Championship qualifying match

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Milwaukee, Wisconsin at UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena (Rampage will be taped the same night).