AEW Dynamite preview: The early lineup for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF will respond to Hangman Page challenging him to a Texas Death Match at AEW Revolution

Powell’s POV: Page told MJF he could pick the stipulation of their match and volunteered that he will never challenge for the AEW World Championship again if he loses at Revolution. MJF said he needed a week to think about the stipulation for the match, so it’s unclear whether it will be a Texas Death Match. Dynamite will be live from Denver, Colorado, at Mission Ballroom. AEW will also tape the February 28 edition of Collision on Wednesday. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).