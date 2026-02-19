ROH on HonorClub lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-“TMDK” Bad Dude Tito, Shane Haste, and J Cabrera vs. “SkyFlight” Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, and Darius Martin

-Shawn Dean vs. Robbie Eagles

-Zayda Steele vs. Johnnie Robbie

-Mark Davis vs. The Tuckman

-Mina Shirakawa vs. Charli Evans

-Dalton Castle and “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum in action

-“Sisters of Sin” Julia Hart and Skye Blue in action

Powell’s POV: The show was taped on February 11 in Ontario, California, at Toyota Arena, and February 14 in Sydney, Australia, at Qudos Bank Arena. ROH on HonorClub streams on Thursdays at 6CT/7ET.