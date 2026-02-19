TNA Impact preview: Guitar Case Casket match headlines tonight’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Elijah vs. Mustafa Ali in a Guitar Case Casket match

-Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Trey Miguel for the TNA International Championship

-Tessa Blanchard vs. Jody Threat

-BDE and Rich Swann vs. “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams

-TNA World Champion Mike Santana speaks

-Elayna Black speaks

Powell's POV: Impact was taped on February 14 in Nashville, Tennessee, at The Pinnacle. Impact is simulcast on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET.