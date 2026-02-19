TNA Impact preview: Guitar Case Casket match headlines tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.
-Elijah vs. Mustafa Ali in a Guitar Case Casket match
-Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Trey Miguel for the TNA International Championship
-Tessa Blanchard vs. Jody Threat
-BDE and Rich Swann vs. “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams
-TNA World Champion Mike Santana speaks
-Elayna Black speaks
Powell’s POV: Impact was taped on February 14 in Nashville, Tennessee, at The Pinnacle. Impact is simulcast on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore and Chris McNeil’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
