TNA Impact preview: Knockouts Title match set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.
-Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha Edwards in a No DQ match for the Knockouts Championship
-Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Ace Austin vs. Trent Seven, Jake Something, Hammerstone
-Ash By Elegance vs. Jody Threat
-Frankie Kazarian vs. Rhino
Powell’s POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment