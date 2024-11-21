ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s online show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Brian Cage vs. AR Fox for the ROH TV Title

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Leila Grey in a Proving Ground match

-NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd vs. Angelico in a non-title match

-Shingo Takagi vs. Ariya Daivari

-Kevin Knight vs. Serpentico

-JD Drake and Beef vs. Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty

-“The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch speak

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).