ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.
-Brian Cage vs. AR Fox for the ROH TV Title
-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Leila Grey in a Proving Ground match
-NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd vs. Angelico in a non-title match
-Shingo Takagi vs. Ariya Daivari
-Kevin Knight vs. Serpentico
-JD Drake and Beef vs. Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty
-“The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch speak
