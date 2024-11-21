AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for the Thanksgiving Eve show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-The Continental Classic tournament begins

-Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the ROH Title

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena.