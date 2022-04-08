AEW’s top shows coming to NJPW’s New Japan World streaming service

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage will be available weekly on the New Japan World streaming service. The online statement added that a Japanese live version is also in the works.

Powell’s POV: The working relationship between NJPW and AEW continues to grow. The deal gives AEW exposure in Japan, and helps NJPW introduce AEW talent to its fans so that they will mean more if they end up working tours for the company. It seems like a win/win situation.