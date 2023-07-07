WWE Smackdown at MSG, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, NXT live events (reports needed), MLW Never Say Never, Allan Funk, Richie Steamboat, Josh Woods

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from New York, New York at Madison Square Garden. The show features The Trial of Roman Reigns and the return of Edge. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) either tonight or on Saturday.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place. The show includes Hangman Page and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “The Dark Order” Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds. We are looking for a volunteer to review Rampage on a weekly basis. If you are interested, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-AEW Collision will be held on Saturday night in Regina, Saskatchewan at Brandt Centre. The show includes Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal matches. Join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) either tonight or on Saturday.

-MLW’s Never Say Never will be held on Saturday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena. The show is headlined by Alex Hammerstone vs. Alex Kane for the MLW Heavyweight Championship.

-We are looking for reports from the NXT live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Largo, Florida at Largo Event Center tonight. NXT does not advertise matches for its live events.

-NXT is in Melbourne, Florida at Melbourne Auditorium on Saturday.

Birthdays and Notables

-Allan Funk is 52. He worked as Kwee Wee in WCW.

-Richie Steamboat (Richard Blood Jr.) is 36.

-Josh Woods is 34.