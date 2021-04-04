WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam on whether he’s interested in working for AEW, whether he’s retired, Shane McMahon stealing the Van Terminator

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Real Talker interview with Rob Van Dam

Host: Jim Alexander

Interview available at RealTalker.com

On wanting to work with AEW (14:00): I just always go with the flow of the universe. I’m always very happy with the way things turn out. AEW, I watch it sometimes, mostly to help Katie Forbes out. She’ll watch it, she’s up-and-coming, learning and I’ll point stuff out. There is nothing that interests me about going there (AEW), except for business.

On His Retirement (14:55): There is nothing that makes me want to wrestle, except for business. Where a fan thinks maybe I would watch TV and dream of getting in the ring with someone, as if that’s my fantasy. That’s not really the way life works, at least not for me. It’s likely that I could be done now (wrestling) and not know it. I’d be totally fine (on never getting back in the ring), then the non-wrestling RVD would reap the rewards that come from the universe from reaching this stage. I don’t miss it like the other wrestlers. I’m not hungry to be in the ring.

On Shane McMahon using his move (Starts at 12:35): I was told that Paul Heyman showed Shane-O a video of me doing the Van Terminator and asked him, do you think you can do this? And totally gave it to him. I can’t remember who told me that though, it might have been Paul himself. I can’t imagine who else would tell me that. That’s how that happened. After a while I quit caring, but that was way later. Now, I’m like whatever.

Other topics include the story behind how RVD got his ring name.