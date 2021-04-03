What's happening...

AEW Dark Elevation lineup: Ten matches listed for Monday’s show

April 3, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Max Caster vs. Colt Cabana.

-Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page vs. Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal.

-Matt Hardy vs. Alan “5” Angels.

-Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. vs. Alex Gracia.

-Tesha Price vs. Ryo Mizunami.

-Big Swole vs. Jazmin Allure

-Danny Limelight vs. Dark Order’s 10 (Preston Vance).

-Baron Black vs. Lance Archer.

-Hangman Page vs. Bill Collier.

-Vary Morales vs. Michael Nakazawa.

Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

