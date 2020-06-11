Karrion Kross discusses the origins of his NXT name, speaks to the energy he and Scarlett felt during their debut entrance

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Karrion Kross spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and was asked if he could feel the energy during his elaborate entrance during his first appearance on NXT television. “I definitely could, we both could,” Kross said. “We felt that we were on to something very special. I could feel it. I read that through my own personal feeling, I read it through Scarlett’s feeling, and I read it through the energy in the room. Looking at the reaction from people who’ve seen everything in wrestling, everything you could possibly imagine, when I saw their reaction, I knew what we were doing was going to translate in a very big way.”

Kross also spoke about the origins of his new name. “I didn’t want to take something directly, I wanted to take different pieces,” said Kross. “I exercised some mythology to the presentation in terms of Charon. He was a ferryman and would carry the souls from the land of the living to the land of the dead. There is another character named Cheiron, who was the son of Cronus, the god of time. My inspirations come from many different places, and I’ve rolled everything into one presentation.” Read the full interview at SI.com.

Powell’s POV: NXT creative has clearly strapped the proverbial rockets to the backs of Kross and Scarlett. Kross scored a clean pin over Tommaso Ciampa at Takeover on Sunday, and now it appears as though Kross is already moving into a program with Adam Cole over the NXT Championship. At this point, you have to wonder if Impact Wrestling officials are kicking themselves for not working with the real life couple to keep them in the fold. Kross also discussed the creative input he’s afforded in NXT, his match with Ciampa, and more.



