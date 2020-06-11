AEW Fyter Fest lineup: Three advertised matches for the two-week special editions of Dynamite

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Fyter Fest shows that will air July 1 and July 8 editions of AEW Dynamite.

-Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage for the AEW Championship.

-Cody vs. Jake Hager for the TNT Championship.

-Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. “Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent for the AEW Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: AEW President Tony Khan revealed that the event was originally scheduled to be held in London, England, which would have been AEW’s first show in the market. The pandemic caused the shows to be moved to Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.