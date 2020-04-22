Rob Gronkowski reportedly finished with WWE “for now” after returning to the NFL

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WrestleMania 36 host Rob Gronkowski is the reigning WWE 24/7 Champion, but Pro Football Talk reports that his WWE days are done while he’s under contract to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. PFT’s Mike Florio cites a source on the matter and also referred to the league’s standard player contract that contains language prohibiting players from engaging “in any activity other than football which may involve a significant risk of personal injury.” Read the full story at ProFootballTalk.com.

Powell’s POV: Gronk ended his NFL retirement on Tuesday when he was traded from the New England Patriots to the Buccaneers to set the stage for a reunion with Tom Brady. As much as I would personally be happy to see the WWE 24/7 Championship disappear, I wouldn’t be surprised if Gronk takes a basic rollup pin to drop the title since that wouldn’t exactly be a “significant risk of personal injury.” It will be fun to see Gronk back on the field and I will sleep better at night knowing that I won’t have to watch him dance on WWE television anytime soon.



