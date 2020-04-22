Impact Wrestling TV preview: Rebellion Night Two lineup, live coverage on Tuesday

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Tuesday’s Rebellion Night Two edition of their weekly television series.

-An update on the Impact World Championship.

-Rosemary vs. Havok in a Full Metal Mayhem match.

-Cousin Jake vs. Joseph P Ryan

-Suicide vs. Chris Bey vs. Trey vs. Rohit Raju in a four-way.

Powell’s POV: The main event of Rebellion was originally scheduled to be Tessa Blanchard vs. Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards in a Triple Threat for the Impact World Championship. It was announced on Rebellion Night One that Blanchard was in Mexico and unable to return to the United States in time for the taping, and it was implied that Edwards opted against working during the pandemic. Elgin did appear at the taping and it will be interesting to see how they handle this. Join John Moore for his live review of Impact Wrestling Rebellion on Tuesday as the show airs on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET.



