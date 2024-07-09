WWE Smackdown on Fox rating: Money in the Bank go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.256 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com via ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was equal to the 2.256 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.66 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the previous week’s 0.66 rating. One year earlier, the July 7, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.561 million viewers and a 0.76 rating for the trial of Roman Reigns.