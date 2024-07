CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE wrestler Tyler Bate revealed that he underwent surgery to repair a torn left pectoral muscle.

Powell’s POV: Bate suffered the injury during a tag team match on last week’s NXT television show when he and Pete Dunne defeated Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. Here’s wishing Bate the very best in his recovery.