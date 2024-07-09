AEW Rampage rating: Mariah May vs. Hikaru Shida in an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 309,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up slightly from the 303,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous show’s 0.09 rating in the same demo. One year earlier, the July 7, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 368,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating.