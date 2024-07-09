What's happening...

AEW Collision rating: Hangman Page vs. Jay White in an Owen Hart Cup semifinal match opposite WWE Money in the Bank

July 9, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 306,000 viewers for TNT, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. Collision produced a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous edition of Collision had 442,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating. The MITB event took a big bite out of the Collision numbers, as the 0.08 rating in the key demo was the second-lowest in the history of the show. One year earlier, the July 8, 2023 edition of AEW Collision delivered 580,000 viewers with a 0.21 in the 18-49 demographic.

