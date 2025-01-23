AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli (Jarrett gets an AEW World Championship match if he wins)

-Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Huntsville, Alabama at VBC Probst Arena. AEW will also tape the February 1 edition of Collision on Wednesday.