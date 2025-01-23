ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s 100th episode

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Komander vs. QT Marshall for the ROH TV Title

-Shane Taylor vs. Katsuyori Shibata

-Lady Frost vs. Taya Valkyrie

-“Gates of Agony” Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun in action

-The Beast Mortos in action

-Leila Grey in action

-“The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum in action

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on January 15, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio at Brady Music Center. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).