TNA Impact preview (live coverage tonight): NXT Tag Title match and more set for tonight’s live show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-New TNA World Champion Joe Hendry appears

-Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. “The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-TNA Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Moose and JDC in a non-title match

-Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovic and Knockouts Tag Team Champions Jody Threat and Dani Luna vs. Rosemary, Ash By Elegance, and Heather By Elegance

-Tessa Blanchard appears

-Josh Alexander appears (due to being “contractually obligated”)

Powell’s POV: TNA Impact will air live on from San Antonio, Texas at Boeing Center at Tech Port. TNA will also tape television in the same venue on Friday night. We are looking for reports or basic results of the taping via dotnetjason@gmail.com. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays. However, you can join me for a special live review of TNA Impact tonight. My same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).