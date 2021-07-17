Impact Wrestling viewership for the Slammiversary go-home show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling delivered 109,000 viewers for Thursday’s AXS TV show, according to Brandon Thursday of Wrestlenomics.com. The show delivered a .02 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: Impact’s viewership high was 221,000 viewers when Kenny Omega debuted on the show on December 8, 2020. The chart below shows that the company has not topped that mark and has been trending in the wrong direction in recent months. Nevertheless, join me for my live review of the Slammiversary pay-per-view tonight beginning with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET followed by the main card at 7CT/8ET.