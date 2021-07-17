07/17 McGuire’s NJPW Strong Audio Review: Tag Team Turbulence tournament first-round matches with The Good Brothers vs. Clark Connors and TJP, Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson vs. Kevin Knight and The DKC, Yuji Nagata and Ren Narita vs. Fred Yehi and Wheeler Yuta, and Brody King and Chris Dickinson vs JR Kratos and Danny Limelight 

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews NJPW Strong: Tag Team Turbulence tournament first-round matches with The Good Brothers vs. Clark Connors and TJP, Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson vs. Kevin Knight and The DKC, Yuji Nagata and Ren Narita vs. Fred Yehi and Wheeler Yuta, and Brody King and Chris Dickinson vs JR Kratos and Danny Limelight (11:06)…

Click here to stream or download the July 17 NJPW Strong audio review.

