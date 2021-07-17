WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight rating for the return of fans at the Money in the Bank go-home show

What's happening...

July 17, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s edition of WWE Smackdown on Fox delivered 2.185 million overall viewers, and a 0.6 overnight rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, according to SpoilerTV.com.

Powell’s POV: The first hour delivered 2.221 million viewers, while hour two produced 2.148 million viewers. Both hours finished first in the network overnights. Last week’s overnight numbers were 1.881 million overall viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demo, and the final count was 1.986 million viewers for the last ThunderDome broadcast. The final numbers for last night’s Smackdown will be released next week.

