Wrestling Open “Episode 228” results (5/14): Vetter’s review of Brad Hollister and a mystery partner vs. Stetson Ranch for the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles, Wrestling Open Women’s Championship tournament wild card matches

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 228”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

May 14, 2026, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at The White Eagle

The lighting is good and it’s easy to see. The crowd was maybe 100. Paul Crockett, Jake Gray, Bobby Casale, and Ref Scott Robinson provided commentary.

* The Women’s title tournament begins tonight! We have 10 competitors, so this is a bit like the NBA playoff format — six women are in the field, and we have two play-in matches for the final two slots in the first round.

* Love, Doug isn’t cleared (kayfabe) to wrestle tonight after a vicious attack by a chair last week! That means Brad Hollister needs a partner! Will he go with the obvious choice of bringing back TJ Crawford , or perhaps one of Brick City ? HOWEVER, the WWE ID prospects are in town (several are in action tonight!) so maybe Brad picks a BIG surprise? I’m going to throw Sam Holloway’s name out there as a potential replacement! Also, it should NOT be one of the Stetson Ranch guys who are unhappy with Steven Stetson!

1. Amity LaVey vs. Vile in a spotlight match. I’ve seen Vile at least once before; she’s white with long blonde hair halfway down her back. They locked up, and they appear to be roughly the same size. LaVey hit a standing moonsault. She hit a Widow’s Peak neckbreaker along her back and scored the pin. Yes, it was really that short.

Amity LaVey defeated Vile at 2:44.

* Crockett took over on solo commentary for the main show.

2. It’s Gal vs. Rain Conway. Conway came out first and boasted about his physique. He again made a “Rain check” open challenge. As I noted, the WWE ID prospects are in town, so it’s the long-awaited return of It’s Gal! The crowd gave him a nice pop and a “welcome back!” chant. Rain attacked from behind, and we’re underway! Gal hit some chops. Gal hit a Roderick Strong-style gutbuster over his knees at 1:30. Conway twisted Gal’s leg in the ropes, and he repeatedly punched it, then he did some push-ups and got booed.

Conway hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. Gal hit a release German Suplex, tossing Rain across the ring. Gal dropped him face-first and hit a discus clothesline for a nearfall. Crockett said this is Gal’s first match here since September! Rain blocked the Blue Thunder Bomb. Gal avoided the Rainmaker clothesline, rolled up Conway, and scored the pin. Conway continued to hit him after the bell, until Eye Black Jack made the save.

It’s Gal defeated Rain Conway at 6:02.

3. Bobby Casale vs. John Austin. A rare, new face here! Crockett described Austin as a “super fan,” and he’s fairly thin with a huge tattoo covering his whole back. Basic action early on. Casale hit a bodyslam at 2:00 and made a cocky, one-footed cover. Casale hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. Casale hit a running Dominator swinging faceplant for the pin. That was as one-sided as expected.

Bobby Casale defeated John Austin at 4:59.

* Ring announcer Rich Palladino got in the ring and asked Casale where he stands in the internal feud going on within the Stetson Ranch. The crowd chanted, “Leave the Ranch!” Bobby told Palladino, “No comment.” Rich asked if Casale knew who would be the Big Business mystery partner. Casale said he did, and he was trying to stop the person from doing it. (That heavily implies it would be Danny Miles!)

4. Liviyah vs. Valentina Rossi in a women’s tournament play-in match. WWE ID prospect Valentina is tall, perhaps 5’10”. Crockett said this tournament will play out only on the Thursday night shows. Rossi immediately tied up the left arm. She hit some shoulder thrusts to Liv’s lower back in the corner and hit a Sidewalk Slam at 1:30. Liviyah hit some hard back elbows and a Helluva Kick in the corner. Rossi hit a back suplex for a nearfall. Valentina raked the back and was in charge.

Rossi hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 4:00, and she jawed at the ref. She went to the top turnbuckle, but Liv flipped her to the mat, and they were both down. Liv hit a powerslam and a German Suplex for a nearfall. Valentina applied a Boston Crab and sat down on Liv’s lower back for added pressure, but Liv kicked free at 6:30. Valentina hit a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall, and she threw a fit. She hit more knee drops to the lower back, then did the splits across Liv’s back. Liviyah nailed the implant DDT for the pin.

Liviyah defeated Valentina Rossi at 7:39 to qualify for the women’s tournament.

5. Eye Black Jack Pasquale vs. DJ Powers in a chain on a pole match. DJ recently stole Jack’s chain necklace, and this feud has been simmering for a month or so now. The chain is legal for anyone who can grab it, and the match can only end via pinfall or submission. I’ve never been a big fan of pole matches, but it’s certainly not an overused stipulation here — I don’t recall a pole match in Wrestling Open! Jack wore a blue T-shirt and blue jeans; Crockett noted that Jack is “dressed for a fight.” We got the bell, and DJ immediately went for the pole, but Jack pulled him back to the mat and they traded punches.

Jack hit a series of shoulder thrusts to the ribs in the corner. DJ again scrambled to the pole, but Jack yanked him down. The chain fell to the mat! (Pretty sure it wasn’t supposed to fall!) They brawled to the floor. (My guess is they don’t know what to do with the chain already on the mat.) Handyman Jake Gray jumped in the ring and re-attached the chain to the top of the pole! The crowd cheered this, but DJ was livid! They got back in the ring and brawled below the chain … and it fell from the pole again! UGH.

Jack and Powers continued to brawl. Crockett is doing a good job of covering for it, saying he doesn’t think the wrestlers realized it fell. However, DJ rolled to the floor, got it, and brought it back into the ring. DJ re-attached it to the pole at 5:00 and shouted that Jack has to “earn it.” They traded chops, and they brawled on the mat. DJ went to get the chain, but Jack powerbombed him out of the corner, and they were both down at 7:30.

The chain fell a third time! Jack wrapped it around his fist. However, DJ hit a low blow and a DDT! DJ hit a frog splash for a nearfall. DJ got the chain, but now it was Jack hitting a low blow! Jack wrapped the chain over DJ’s mouth and cranked back on it! However, Rain Conway charged into the ring at 10:00 and attacked Jack! Conway held Jack in place. DJ punched Jack with the chain and scored the tainted pin. The crowd loudly booed this outcome.

DJ Powers (w/Rain Conway) defeated Eye Black Jack Pasquale in a chain on a pole match at 10:32.

* Conway got on the mic as he stood over Eye Black Jack. He said that when people talk about the rising stars from the Bio Pro training school, they only talk about Jack. However, Rain said he’s been working hard and deserves to be noticed. He vowed to take Jack’s spot!

* Footage aired of last week’s event, where Pedro Dones lost, and as a result of a stipulation, he cannot compete in Wrestling Open again! Also, Jake Gray joined Crockett on commentary here.

6. “Waves & Curls” Traevon Jordan and Jaylen Brandyn vs. “The Breadwinners” Cash McGuinness and Patrick Wheatman. The scrawny white kids have been losing rather quickly, and I expect more of the same here. They came out first and proclaimed they are the best dancers, and that they hate W&C theme song. (Who hates Whitney Houston???) Jaylen and the scrawny redhead Wheatman opened. Jaylen hit a dropkick at 1:30. Cash and Jordan got in; Cash tried a full nelson, but Jordan no-sold it. Jordan threw Cash into a corner and chopped him. Gray wondered if W&C are overlooking these kids and taking them too lightly. Jaylen hit a dropkick, and Jordan hit a suplex.

Jaylen was going to force Wheatman to dance. Cash threw money into Jaylen’s face, and the distraction allowed him to stomp on Brandyn. The kids worked over Jaylen in their corner and kept him grounded. Jordan got the hot tag at 7:00, and he hit some clotheslines. He put Wheatman in a full nelson and forced him to dance. He forced Cash to dance too, then Jordan hit a DDT with one arm and a Sidewalk slam with the other arm. Jaylen got a blind tag and hit a top-rope double crossbody block. W&C hit the “Wave Check” (team chokeslam) for the pin on McGuinness.

“Waves & Curls” Traevon Jordan and Jaylen Brandyn defeated “The Breadwinners” Cash McGuinness and Patrick Wheatman at 8:35.

* Footage aired from “earlier today,” as it appears Amity LaVey attacked Lauren St. James in a staircase area, and Lauren was selling an arm injury. Lauren had one match a year ago, where she immediately broke her arm. She’s undersized and has served as a backup ring announcer here.

7. Lauren St. James vs. Tiara James in a women’s tournament play-in match. Crockett and Gray were perplexed as to why Amity would get involved with Lauren, and if Lauren would be good to go. Lauren staggered to the ring, holding her sore left elbow. “I don’t know if this is a good idea,” Crockett said. They traded chops, and Lauren got a rollup for a nearfall. Tiara hopped up and hit a kick to the sore elbow. Lauren hit a second-rope crossbody block at 2:00.

Tiara snapped Lauren’s arm over the top rope! She got a nearfall on St. James and stood on the damaged limb. Lauren hit some spin kicks and a basement dropkick at 5:00. The ref checked on Tiara, who was selling an injury. The distraction allowed Amity LaVey to sneak in, and she bit Lauren’s foot! Tiara hit a Lungblower to the damaged arm, then a running kick to the side of the head for the tainted pin.

Tiara James defeated Lauren St. James at 5:40 to qualify for the women’s tournament.

* Amity got on the mic and said she’s angry at Lauren for taking a spot in this tournament that should have gone to her. (I can’t argue with that logic.) She continued to beat up Lauren.

8. Marcus Mathers vs. Dustin Waller. Dream match incoming! Waller has had an incredible past month, and Mathers is truly top-tier. We have a 20-minute time limit, and I wouldn’t rule out a time-limit draw. Mathers wore his Phillies blue trunks. Cagematch.net shows these two have met in the ring 19 times, with Mathers having a 2-1 margin in singles matches. Quick reversals at the bell, and they traded chops. Mathers hit a flying forearm, and his mule kick to the jaw at 3:30. Waller hit a slingshot senton. Waller choked Mathers and kept him grounded. The commentators talked about Waller’s tremendous match on Monday against Ichiban, and they wondered if he’s overdoing it with so many big matches in a short period.

Mathers fired up and stomped on Dustin. Waller hit a leg lariat for a nearfall at 6:30. Marcus hit a top-rope twisting crossbody block, but he sold pain in his neck or shoulder. He hit a hard clothesline and a bodyslam. Mathers hit his Ospreay-style heel hook to the jaw at 9:30, then a Tiger Driver (flipping powerbomb) for a nearfall. The 10-minute call was spot on. Mathers peeled off Dustin’s shirt and laid in more hard chops. Waller set up for a springboard move, but Mathers shoved him to the floor. Back in the ring, Dustin hit a rolling DVD and a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 12:30. Mathers hit a basement dropkick as Waller was going for a handspring move.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Waller hit a stunner. He set up for the Lethal Injection, but Marcus avoided it. Marcus hit his own stunner and his fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall as the 15:00 call was again spot-on. Waller grabbed the ref’s shirt to avoid being splashed on. He trapped Mathers’ head in the corner and kicked him in the face. They both tried a backslide, and they traded rollups. Mathers hit a shotgun dropkick, but Waller popped up and hit a superkick. Dustin nailed the Lethal Injection and a suplex for the pin! Great action.

Dustin Waller defeated Marcus Mathers at 17:01.

* Footage aired of the internal feud within the Stetson Range, with Danny Miles shoving Steven Stetson to the mat and storming off. All signs point to the mystery opponent being Danny Miles. The commentators agreed with that assessment.

9. Brad Hollister and a mystery partner vs. “Stetson Ranch” Steven Stetson and Brian Morris for the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles. The Ranch came out first, and the crowd chanted profanities at them. Hollister came out solo, and he had both tag team title belts! The Ranch attacked Hollister, and the bell rang! “I think he’s all alone here,” Crockett observed. Stetson hit some shoulder thrusts to the ribs. Hollister hit a belly-to-belly suplex on Morris at 2:00, but Stetson jumped in, mounted Hollister, and punched him. The crowd gave Stetson their unique profane chant.

Stetson went for a butt splash to the chest, but he clearly came up short. Hollister slammed Stetson, and they were both down at 6:00. Morris got a hot tag, but of course, Brad still doesn’t have anyone to tag in. Brad hit his Bulldog Powerslam on Morris, then a German Suplex. He hit splashes in the corners on each heel, then butt-bumps in the corner. He hit a pop-up powerbomb on Stetson for a nearfall at 8:00. Brad had a sleeper on Stetson while also having a single-leg crab on Morris! Nice!

Hollister hit a double-noggin-knocker and a double clothesline, and all three were down at 10:00. The Ranch hit a team faceplant move for a nearfall. Hollister set up for his Tornado Jackhammer on Morris, but Brian escaped. Morris grabbed the title belts and gave one to Steve. Hollister grabbed one of the belts and hit Stetson with it! He hit the Tornado Jackhammer on Morris for a believable nearfall at 13:30! Out of the back came Danny Miles and Bobby Casale! They were arguing, as Casale doesn’t want Miles to go team with Brad. However, the Big Business music hit. TJ Crawford emerged from the back and got in the ring.

TJ got the hot tag and hit a series of kicks on the heels. However, Crawford nailed the Silver Bullet spin kick on Hollister! “What in the hell!???” Crockett said. “I cannot believe this!” Morris jumped on the prone Hollister for the pin. Crawford stood over them and made no effort to stop the pin. The heels grabbed their belts and scampered to the back. Crawford repeatedly punched Hollister. “This is one of the most heinous, disgusting betrayals I’ve ever seen in my life!” Crockett shouted.

“The Stetson Ranch” Steven Stetson and Brian Morris defeated Brad Hollister and TJ Crawford to win the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles at 15:31.

Final Thoughts: A truly noteworthy episode. First and foremost, Waller had yet another stellar match. I could watch Waller and Mathers do a 60-minute Iron Man match and not be bored one second. Just two incredibly top-notch talents, who are both still not yet 25 years old. I knew there was no way Waller could lose when he has a title match on Monday, but I did think a time-limit draw was a strong possibility.

The TJ Crawford heel turn has been teased for what, a year? We knew it was coming at some point, but Big Business had made up so many times that it lulled fans into a false belief that the heel turn wasn’t ever coming. The crowd had no problem turning on Crawford and loudly booing him, either.

Both tournament matches were fine. I was fearful that Lauren was going to advance, but that wouldn’t be fair to Tiara, who has become a pretty good heel foil here. So, the right winners in both matches to set our field of eight. I don’t think the brackets have been released, but we know the first round begins next Thursday.

I remember that in one of the very first TNA Ultimate X matches, the X was uncooperative and fell to the mat during the match. I couldn’t help but think of that as the chain fell to the mat tonight. Credit to everyone involved for quick thinking and making the match work despite the equipment ‘failure.’

The other matches were all merely okay. Always good to see Waves & Curls, and the crowd definitely likes seeing the scrawny youngsters lose every week. Also good to see It’s Gal back. There is a “Wrestival” this weekend here, with multiple promotions running events. (It’s a weekend that is to be like the Collective was for WrestleMania.) Hopefully, everyone draws well. Some good lineups ahead all weekend long here.