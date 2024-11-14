Wrestling Open “Episode 150” results (11/14): Vetter’s review of WWE ID announcements, Church of Greatness vs. Swipe Right for the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles, Zayda Steel vs. B3cca

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

Wrestling Open “Episode 150”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

November 14, 2024 in Worcester, Massachusetts at White Eagle

This is a sold-out show with what I’m guessing is 450 fans! Promoter Drew Cordeiro said he anticipates a high percentage of the fans here will not be their regulars, as they are showing up to see Big Daddy Marc, a Tiktok music act that I admittedly hadn’t heard of before. Paul Crockett, Brother Greatness and ref Scott Robinson provided commentary.

1. TJ Crawford vs. CPA in a spotlight match. Robinson on commentary said that four wrestlers on this show have already gotten a WWE ID contract, and one more is coming tonight. TJ hit a running penalty kick at 2:00 and some punches. CPA hit some punches to the gut. TJ ripped off one of CPA’s button-down shirts. CPA ran out of shirts! The fans saw his bare chest and Brother Greatness went NUTS at this development. CPA hit a second-rope missile dropkick and they were both down at 4:30. CPA hit his comedy 619 and a D’Lo Low Down for a nearfall. TJ hit a Silver Bullet spin kick to the head, then he put CPA on his shoulders and kicked him in the back as he dropped CPA for the pin. Decent.

TJ Crawford defeated CPA at 6:09.

* Because this is such a big show, we have two spotlight matches!

2. Ray Jaz vs. Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball) in a spotlight match. Again, Jaz has an All American Challenge, but someone needs to beat him in less than seven minutes. Whoever can beat Jaz will get the keys to his beach house. He wore his amateur wrestling singlet, and he immediately tackled Marbury. Marbury hit his Euro-step Cutter for a nearfall in the first minute. Jaz hit a suplex and he hit some kneedrops into Jermaine’s spine and kept Marbury grounded. Marbury hit a leaping neckbreaker at 3:00, then a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Jaz got a backslide out of nowhere for the clean pin! Decent match.

Ray Jaz defeated Jermaine Marbury at 4:08.

* It is 6:50 p.m. CST so we have a 10-minute break before the main show begins. Big Daddy Marc kicked off the show; he might be 400 pounds or more; the online info I read says he is known for some of his covers he’s put on Tiktok. Before he could say a word, “pop sensation” B3cca hopped in the ring! She just returned to wrestling after more than a year on the shelf. She wants to squash the feud she has with him. RJ Rude and Rex Lawless came to the ring; Rude has been singing on the way to the ring for the past five or so months. He demanded BDM leave the ring! Aaron Rourke snuck up behind Rude and Lawless and he attacked both of them. We have our next match!

3. “Evil Gay” Aaron Rourke vs. Rex Lawless (w/RJ Rude). Rourke hit a running back elbow and a second-rope missile dropkick, then a 619. Rude grabbed Rourke’s ankle, allowing Rex to hit a backbreaker over his knee and a Mafia Kick. He bodyslammed Aaron across the ring and got a nearfall at 2:00, then he hit another backbreaker over his knee. Rex hit a rolling cannonball in the corner at 4:30 but he missed a second one. Rourke hit his flipping senton to Rex’s back in the corner. RJ hopped on the apron, so Aaron punched him. Aaron hit a head-scissors takedown and a spin kick to Rex’s head, then the split-legged moonsault for the pin!

Aaron Rourke defeated Rex Lawless at 6:17.

* Ring announcer Rich Palladino got back into the ring and he handed Aaron Rourke a WWE ID contract. If Aaron didn’t know, he sure is selling it well, as he dropped to his knees and buried his head in his hands. The crowd loudly cheered for him and chanted, “You deserve it!” Aaron got on the mic and said he’s been dreaming of this moment since he was a kid. He said the judgment and criticism by others has made him “the workhorse I am today.” He said the world is about to meet its new brightest star, and the crowd chanted “Evil Gay!”

4. Marcus Mathers vs. Gal. Both men have been ID’d as WWE prospects in the past week. Gal has his body-building medals around his neck. Mathers wore his Phillies-themed pants. A feeling-out process to open and Gal hit a shoulder tackle. Marcus hit some chops and a flying forearm at 2:00. Gal hit a fallaway slam, then another, then a German Suplex. He hit some chops and remained in charge. Mathers hit a second-rope missile dropkick at 6:30. He hit some clotheslines that staggered Gal, then a springboard stunner and a bodyslam for a nearfall. Gal hit a spear for a nearfall at 8:00. Gal hit a Mafia Kick. Marcus hit a powerbomb with a jackknife cover for the clean pin out of nowhere. Good action.

Marcus Mathers defeated Gal at 9:25.

5. Bryce Donovan vs. Dezmond Cole. Bryce is a WWE ID guy, and he immediately hit some body blows. Cole hit some punches. Donovan took control and the crowd booed him. Cole hit his split-legged stunner. Donovan hit a decapitating clothesline at 2:00. He hit a bodyslam and remained in charge. Cole hit an enzuigiri at 5:30, but he couldn’t suplex Bryce. Bryce hit a faceplant slam. He put Cole on his shoulders and hit a Ospeay-style Stormbreaker slam to the mat, then a standing powerbomb and a chokeslam for a believable nearfall at 7:00.

Bryce hit a running splash in the corner. Cole hit a Helluva Kick at 7:30, then a second one! He went for a third one, but Bryce caught him with a Black Hole Slam and a fallaway slam that sent Cole to the floor. Bryce began removing his wrist taping, clearly thinking he’s winning by count-out. However, Cole rolled back in! Cole hit a flying forearm and a springboard forearm. He hit a suplex! Jerial Rivera hopped on the ring apron and shoved Cole; the ref saw it and disqualified Bryce! Bryce initially seemed upset at Jerial, but Jerial handed Bryce the ring corner hook that Bryce has used in the past. Jermaine Marbury ran in to make the save.

Dezmond Cole defeated Bryce Donovan via DQ at 11:07.

* Backstage, Ray Jaz was upset because he couldn’t find the key to the beach house. The cameras panned over to Joe Ocasio, who had it on a string around his neck and he looked amused.

6. “The Stetson Ranch” Steven Stetson, Danny Miles, and Hammer Tunis vs. Bobby Orlando and “Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller. Bobby has his stuffed goat; Crockett talked about Orlando winning a Rumble here last week. Waller and Stetson opened. Kylon entered and hit a penalty kick and a senton for a nearfall at 2:00. Kylon hit a spinebuster on Miles. Bobby tagged in for the first time and he brawled with Tunis. Miles beat up Orlando on the floor at 4:30 and tossed him back into the ring, where Stetson worked Bobby over, and the SR kept Orlando in their corner. Waller got the hot tag at 7:00 and he hit a flying leg lariat, then a clothesline in the corner on Tunis, then a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall.

MG hit stereo superkicks on Stetson, and Waller hit a Lethal Injection. Kylon hit a German Suplex with a bridge for a nearfall. King hit an enzuigiri on Miles. Tunis speared King and now the heels worked over Kylon. Bobby hit a superkick on Stetson. King hit a brainbuster on Tunis. Miles hit a Mark Henry Slam on King. Dustin went for another Lethal Injection, but Stetson caught him with a hard clothesline to the back of the neck! Miles climbed on the prone Waller and scored the clean pin. That was a lot of action; they all kept that rolling.

Steven Stetson, Danny Miles, and Hammer Tunis defeated Bobby Orlando, Kylon King, and Dustin Waller at 10:09.

* Next week’s lineup includes Alec Price, Ray Jaz, Aaron Rourke.

7. Zayda Steel vs. B3cca. This is Zayda’s first match here since she got her WWE ID contract and her return from a tour in Japan; she is like a young Chelsea Green and I think very highly of her potential. They traded punches at the bell. B3cca hit a backbreaker over her knee for a nearfall at 1:30. Zayda begged off, but then she kicked her in the gut. B3cca hit a Thesz Press and some punches to the face, and Zayda rolled to the floor to regroup. In the ring, Zayda hit a Lungblower to the chest for a nearfall at 3:30, and she hit some chops and was in charge. She slapped B3cca in the face and was booed. B3cca fired back with some chops and a slap to the face, but she missed a senton.

Zayda hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall and she hit some stomps, then applied a chin lock and kept her grounded. B3cca hit a headscissors out of the ropes, then a second-rope missile dropkick, and they were both down at 7:00. B3cca hit a knee to the back of the head, then a German Suplex for a believable nearfall. Zayda regained control and stomped on B3cca. Zayda got a rollup with her feet on the ropes for a believable nearfall, but the ref saw it. B3cca hit a Death Valley Driver, then a top-rope 450 Splash for the clean pin. I really enjoyed that. (Also nice to see a WWE ID wrestler lose; I was fearful that there would be hesitation to book them to ever lose, as none of the WWE ID men on this show were pinned.)

B3cca defeated Zayda Steel at 10:12.

* A video package aired of several of Brad Hollister’s recent title match victories over Pedro Dones and Bobby Orlando, then his confrontation with Ryan Clancy. (Clancy just had a great ROH TV match against Nick Wayne; he is in Germany on a two-week tour.)

* It is now time for the “Big Business Quarterly Report.” Brad Hollister, TJ Crawford, Julio Cruz and Victor Chase came to the ring; none of them were dressed to wrestle. Brad said the fans are rude to him. Hollister proclaimed that Clancy’s stock is “down.” So is Clancy’s stock. Brother Greatness left commentary and walked to ringside and got in the ring to confront Brad. Brad said he would give Lucas Chase a title match if Brother Greatness quits Wrestling Open! BG said he just got a text from Ryan Clancy, who is watching the show live from Germany. In two weeks, Clancy will tell Hollister how and when he will use his “opportunity knocks contract.”

8. “Church of Greatness” Tyree Taylor and Ichiban (w/Brother Greatness) vs. “Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes for the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles. Ichiban and Baylor opened, but SR quickly worked together to stomp on Ichiban. Ichiban leapt off of Taylor’s back and hit a Hardy-style back elbow on Baylor at 2:00. Taylor hit a spear into the corner on Brad. Smokes tossed Ichiban face-first onto the middle turnbuckle and got a nearfall at 4:00, and the heels began working over Ichiban. Brad hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. He hit a shotgun dropkick, then a Sabin-style Cradle Shock for a nearfall, but Tyree made the save at 7:00.

Ichiban flipped Baylor to the floor, then he hit a tornado DDT on Smokes at 9:00. Smokes knocked Tyree off the apron so Ichiban couldn’t tag out. Baylor hit a spinebuster. Tyree finally got the hot tag and he hit some shoulder tackles, then a fallaway slam on Ricky and a powerbomb on Baylor at 11:00. Tyree hit a stunner on Smokes for a nearfall. Stetson Ranch came to ringside and circled Brother Greatness. Miracle Generation came out too and brawled with the Ranch. Ichiban hit a flip dive to the floor on all four! Baylor hit his swinging uranage and pinned Ichiban! New champions!

Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes defeated Ichiban and Tyree Taylor to win the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles at 13:06.

* Rich Palladino walked up to Brad Baylor and handed him a WWE ID contract! Brad got on the mic and said “It’s always been my destiny to be at WrestleMania someday!” He was loudly booed. WWE ID contracted wrestlers Marcus Mathers, Aaron Rourke and Gal all hit the ring and fought. Bryce Donovan got in the ring and hit a Black Hole Slam on Gal, then Bryce hit a chokeslam on Rourke. An awesome way to close the show with five guys who all signed WWE ID contracts all interacting.

* The show went off the air but they are coming back with a Big Daddy Marc concert.

Final thoughts: A really, REALLY good show; if you have never seen Wrestling Open, this would be a great place to start. Not only did we have FOUR ID wrestlers at the start of the show, but we added TWO more. This was such a fun show. A really good main event, featuring a big title change, earns best match. Donovan-Cole was really good for second, even with the non-finish. Mathers-Gal was really good, too. And B3cca-Zayda was a strong women’s match. A lot to like here; there is a reason WWE has grabbed so many of these wrestlers for ID contracts, and I wouldn’t rule out many others on this roster. (I made a list of top prospects that included Dezmond Cole, Miracle Generation and Ricky Smokes, too.) This is a must-watch show if you have IWTV.