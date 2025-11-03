Wrestling Open RI “Episode 31” results (11/3): Vetter’s review of The Vibe vs. Miracle Generation in an Eliminator Cup semifinal match, The Shooter Boys vs. Oxx Adams and BRG

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open RI “Episode 31”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

November 3, 2025, in Cranston, Rhode Island, at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

Wrestling Open is continuing its Thursday shows in Worcester, Massachusetts while adding these Monday events; we only have six events left here, though! This is an attractive two-story, white ballroom, and the lighting is really good. Promoter Drew “Denver Colorado” Cordeiro, Ricky Shane Page, referee Scott Robinson, and Channing Thomas provided commentary over the course of the show. The crowd was maybe 100-125.

1. Anthony Greene vs. Rain Conway in a spotlight match. Ref Robinson and Channing provided commentary on this one. Conway was in charge early on and stomped on Greene and hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 3:00. Greene hit a top-rope crossbody block for the pin. Basic but fine.

Anthony Greene defeated Rain Conway at 4:41.

* Drew Cordeiro and RSP took over on commentary for the main show. A rare night without the voice of Wrestling Open, Paul Crockett!

2. “The Residency” Rex Lawless and RJ Rude vs. TJ Crawford and Brad Hollister (w/Love, Doug). I’m not sure what RJ was singing tonight; he was a bit too winded for me to really hear the tune. This was supposed to be a six-man tag, but RJ explained that rockerboy Nick Robles was asked to go on tour with Metallica at the last minute and couldn’t be here. (That totally checks out!) The massive Lawless opened against Crawford, so TJ hit some roundhouse kicks to the thighs. Hollister hit some chops on Rude. Brad hit a German Suplex. Hollister hit a shoulder block that knocked Lawless to the floor.

In the ring, Rex hit a chokeslam and RJ made a cover for a nearfall at 4:30. Rex hit a bodyslam and guillotine leg drop on Hollister for a nearfall. Cordeiro talked about Liviyah suffering a dislocated elbow last Thursday, but she’s in the building tonight. The heels kept Hollister in their corner, and Drew wondered if Hollister had rushed back too quickly from some of his own injuries. Rude hit a clothesline, but he missed a moonsault at 7:30. TJ got the hot tag and he hit some punches on Rude, then a superkick on Lawless. Brad hit a second-rope superplex on Rex, but RJ hit a Lionsault. TJ caught Rude with a dropkick to the face and scored the pin. Good action.

TJ Crawford and Brad Hollister defeated Rex Lawless and RJ Rude at 8:42.

* Crawford got on the mic and vowed he is winning the IWTV World Title from Ryan Clancy. He reiterated how much he hates Clancy, and has always hated him. “Ryan, I’m going to end your career,” and that drew some boos. Brad told TJ he’s going for the tag titles… but not with TJ! That also surprised TJ and the crowd! Hollister then hugged Doug! Just like that, we have some dissension again in Big Business!

3. Airica Demia vs. Shannon LeVangie (w/Liviyah). This is Demia’s debut at Wrestling Open – Rhode Island. I’ll reiterate that I compare this green-haired woman to Billie Starkz, as they are both 20 with similar height/body shape. Shannon replaced Liviyah in this one. Liviyah was in a big sweater and torn jeans, with her right arm in a big sling. She said it’s been a tough few days since her injury, but she vowed to be back soon. She noted that Gabby Forza was the first person to show up in the hospital room to check on her. We got the bell, and the crowd was immediately taunting Demia.

Shannon hit a dropkick and a bulldog for a nearfall. Demia hit a diving European Uppercut to the back and got a nearfall at 2:00 and was booed. She applied a rear-naked choke and kept Shannon grounded. She trapped Shannon’s head in the corner and punched her in the face at 4:00 and got another nearfall. Shannon fired back with some pump kicks and a Helluva Kick in the corner, then a Twist of Fate-style stunner for the pin! That wrapped up quickly. Good while it lasted.

Shannon LeVangie defeated Airica Demia at 5:43.

4. “Simply the Best” Oxx Adams and Bretty Ryan Gosselin vs. “The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio. The heels came out first. Oxx wore his awful full-body Tron gear just to tick me off. (The man has a Brody King-type physique/size/tattoos and he’s hiding it in that full-body gear. Make that make sense, please!) BRG got on the mic and complained that they are “victims of a Wrestling Open conspiracy” because they lost in the first round of the Eliminator Cup when Brando Lee pulled his trunks to get the pin. The Shooter Boys carried their Wrestling Open tag team titles, but they aren’t on the line.

Oxx and Ortiz opened, and Adams easily scooped him up and tossed him to the mat. The crowd chanted “Fee Fi Fo Fum!” at the seven-footer Oxx. Awesome. Oxx hit a shoulder tackle that sent Vecchio flying at 2:00. The Boys backed BRG into their corner and beat him up. Oxx slammed Vecchio back-first on the ring apron. BRG hit a dropkick as Ortiz held Vecchio in place, then Oxx stepped on Vecchio’s back! Oxx hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 6:00. BRG accidentally dropkicked Oxx!

Ortiz got the hot tag and hit a flying forearm on BRG and a dropkick on Oxx. Both Shooter Boys attacked Oxx and hit some kicks. Brett shoved the ref, and the ref called for the bell, saying it was a no contest; Cordeiro accurately said it should be a DQ. Star Struck ran in for the save, and the heels bailed. The Shooter Boys got on the mic and demanded a rematch next week. Anthony Greene told the Shooter Boys they also would like a title shot!

Brett Ryan Gosselin and Oxx Adams vs. Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio went to a no contest at 8:51

* Star Struck was still in the ring, when Ray Jaz came out! Looks like we just found out who Channing Thomas’ mystery opponent will be!

5. Channing Thomas (w/Anthony Greene) vs. Ray Jaz. Basic reversals early on. Channing hit a bodyslam at 1:30. He hit a slingshot elbow drop for a nearfall. Jaz hit a release suplex. He hit a snap suplex at 5:00 and kipped to his feet and was in charge. Channing fired back with a leaping clothesline, a spear into the corner, and his own release suplex. Jaz hit a German Suplex at 6:30; he was jawing at Greene on the floor, then he hit a suplex into the corner on Channing. Jaz put him in an ankle lock. Channing hit a dropkick into the corner, then his jumping piledriver for the clean pin! Good action.

Channing Thomas defeated Ray Jaz at 8:21.

6. Ichiban (w/Brando Lee) vs. Julius Draeger. Again, I’ve compared Draeger to former NXT wrestler Simon Gotch; right on cue, Cordeiro said the fans here think he looks like the Lorax. Draeger is taller and thicker; it’s his 27th birthday, and he was in charge early on. Julius hit a spinebuster and a high back suplex at 4:30. Ichiban hit some jab punches. Draeger hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall and he threw a temper tantrum. Ichiban hit a dive through the ropes. In the ring, he hit a top-rope flying chop and a missile dropkick. He hit his leaping Flatliner for the pin. Exactly as I would have expected.

Ichiban defeated Julius Draeger at 7:35.

7. “The Vibe” Sammy Diaz and Mani Ariez vs. “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King in an Eliminator Cup semifinal match. The heels stalled briefly on the floor. Waller opened against Sammy. Sammy hit a slingshot senton. Ariez entered at 2:30 and he hit a sideslam on Kylon. The MG worked over Ariez in their corner. Sammy got a hot tag and he hit a moonsault onto both MG. He set up for a Lionsault, but Waller (who was on the floor) tripped him on the ropes at 7:00! Waller grounded Diaz in a headlock. Kylon hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. King hit a spinebuster for a nearfall at 9:00, and he applied a half-crab.

Waller hit a splash on Sammy, and Diaz immediately hit a senton for a nearfall. Sammy finally hit a springboard fadeaway stunner on Waller, and they were both down at 12:00. Ariez got the hot tag, and he hit some clotheslines on each heel, then a Bulldog Powerslam on Waller. Ariez dove onto Waller! In the ring, he hit a hard clothesline on Kylon, then a Doctor Bomb for a believable nearfall. Kylon hit a superplex on Ariez, and Waller hit the Mamba Splash, but Diaz hit a frogsplash, too!

Ariez and Kylon got up and traded forearm strikes as the 15:00 call was spot-on. Dustin and Sammy now traded forearm strikes. Everyone started hitting superkicks. Waller hit a Lethal Injection on Ariez, then a Mamba Splash. Kylon hit a moonsault on Ariez for a believable nearfall at 16:30. Kylon again hit the superplex, with Waller hitting the Mamba Splash to pin Sammy. That was a stellar tag match.

Kylon King and Dustin Waller defeated Sammy Diaz and Mani Ariez at 17:46 to advance to the Eliminator Cup finals.

* Waller got on the mic and boasted about how they just keep winning. Ichiban and Brando Lee came to the ring, and they started brawling with the Miracle Generation. They brawled to the floor, where Brando leapt off a three-foot tall stage and hit a crossbody block on the heels.

Final Thoughts: I’m not kidding when I write that the worst news of my day was Drew Cordeiro making it official that Wrestling Open: Rhode Island only had six episodes left. It will have run for about nine consecutive months. I really thought this venue would want to keep them, as they’ve drawn consistently well here. That was a top-notch main event tag match from four guys who are clearly all familiar with each other. Oxx/BRG vs. Shooter Boys was good for a distant second, but it really should have been declared a “DQ” and not a “no contest,” but that’s the ‘official ruling.’ I watched this live; it should be available on IWTV by Tuesday morning.