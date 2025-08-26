Wrestling Open RI “Episode 21 – Triple Jeopardy” results (8/25): Vetter’s review of Mark Sterling vs. Bobby Orlando, Davienne vs. Liviyah, Gal vs. Channing Thomas, Oxx Adams vs. Love, Doug

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open RI “Episode 21 – Triple Jeopardy”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

August 25, 2025, in Cranston, Rhode Island, at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

Wrestling Open is continuing its Thursday shows in Worcester, Mass, while adding these Monday events. HOWEVER, promoter Drew Cordeiro indicated in the past day or two that their contract for this space is set to end in late September, so we’ll see what happens moving forward. This is an attractive two-story, white ballroom, and the lighting is really good. Paul Crockett, Bear Bronson, Nick Battee, ref Scott Robinson, and Dustin Waller provided commentary over the course of the show. They continue to draw really well on a weekly basis; the crowd was maybe 175. Maybe I’m just noticing it more today, but the canvas is really beat up with a few spots of duct tape on it.

1. Nick Rodriguez vs. JGeorge in a spotlight match. Ref Scott Robinson and Nick Battee provided commentary on this one. The commentators said this was Nick’s 10th-ever match, and it’s my first time seeing him. He has really curly, short dark hair. Basic offense, and the undersized Rodriguez hit a huracanrana and a DDT. JGeorge rolled him up for the pin out of nowhere. Passable; the rookie held his own. (To me, this is what the spotlight match should be — a big opportunity for a youngster to go out before a live crowd.)

JGeorge defeated Nick Rodriguez at 5:07.

* The main show opened with footage of last year’s intense confrontation between Bear Bronson and Ryan Clancy, where Ryan defiantly told Bronson — and the Wrestling Open universe — that he will never forgive Bobby Orlando for causing him to lose his Wrestling Open Title. Paul Crockett and Bronson took over on commentary.

2. Vinny “VSK” Scalice vs. “Fancy” Ryan Clancy. Basic reversals early on, and Ryan tied him up on the mat. He hit some running back elbows in the corner at 2:30. VSK hit a sliding German Suplex out of the ropes and was booed. Clancy missed his dropkick, and Vinny hit a knee drop on the forehead at 4:30 and took control. Vinny hit a bodyslam. Ryan hit a flying forearm, and he slammed VSK to the mat, then he hit a double underhook suplex for a nearfall at 7:30.

Vinny hit a backbreaker over his knee and a dropkick that sent Clancy to the floor, so Vinny dove onto him. Clancy fired back with a plancha. They got back into the ring with the one-minute warning spot on. Vinny hit a superkick. Clancy hit a Michinoku Driver. He went for a top-rope move, but Scalice got his knees up. They rolled on the floor for a second, but the clock expired at 10 minutes even. Of course, we got a “five more minutes!” chant. Good match; VSK was highly underrated in his AEW run. They shook hands afterwards.

Ryan Clancy vs. Vinny “VSK” Scalice went to a time-limit draw at 10:00.

* Bear Bronson stormed into the ring, upset that Clancy would shake VSK’s hand but wouldn’t shake Bobby Orlando’s hand! “You shake his hand?” he repeatedly said. Bear was still upset that Ryan invoked Gabby Forza’s name (Bear’s wife!) during their argument in the ring last week. Clancy reiterated that Bobby Orlando stabbed him in the back. “I will never forgive Bobby Orlando,” he reiterated. They pushed their foreheads together and yelled at each other. “You know what? You aren’t even worth my time,” Clancy said, and he got booed.

* We saw footage of the feud between Big Business and BRG/Oxx Adams.

3. Brett Ryan Gosselin (w/Oxx Adams) vs. Love, Doug (w/TJ Crawford). The heels came out first, and the crowd loudly booed BRG. Dustin Waller joined commentary. BRG got on the mic but was drowned out by the boos. I have to note that TJ wrestled in Georgia on Friday, Tennessee on Saturday, and is now back here in Rhode Island. They locked up, and BRG knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Doug hit a springboard back elbow at 1:30. BRG tossed Doug to the floor. Oxx and TJ glared at each other but didn’t touch.

In the ring, BRG hit some back elbows and took control. He hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 4:30 and kept Doug grounded. Doug fired up and hit some stomps in the corner and a back-body drop, then a bodyslam and a flying forearm. The crowd chanted “The worst!” at BRG. While Brett was shouting at the crowd, Doug rolled him up for the flash pin out of nowhere. Decent match with good crowd head.

Love, Doug defeated Brett Ryan Gosselin at 7:09.

* Footage aired of the feud between the Miracle Generation and Ichiban/Brando Lee.

4. “MINT” Nick Battee and Jose Zamora vs. Ichiban and Brando Lee. Zamora and Brando opened, and Lee hit a huracanrana. Battee got in, but Brando tied him up. Ichiban targeted Nick’s left arm and twisted it. The heels began working over Brando in their corner and kept him grounded. Zamora hit a basement dropkick to the face at 4:00. Zamora hit a springboard leg drop for a nearfall, but Ichiban made the save. Ichiban got a hot tag at 6:00 and hit a stunner and his “One!” punches in the corner. He hit a springboard double back elbow and was fired up. Brando hit a rolling Death Valley Driver. Ichiban hit a frogsplash, and Brando hit a moonsault, with Ichiban covering Zamora for the pin. Good action.

Ichiban and Brando Lee defeated Nick Battee and Jose Zamora at 7:46.

* From the commentary table, Dustin Waller got on the mic and mocked Lee and Ichiban about their win. He reminded them that they’ll be facing the Miracle Generation on Friday, and he listed all of the MG’s accolades and accomplishments.

* The video aired where wrestlers were asked who was going to win this Friday — Bobby Orlando or Bryce Donovan? Again, all the heels were confident Bryce would retain, while the babyfaces thought Orlando would win.

5. It’s Gal vs. Channing Thomas in a “pick the stipulation” match. The winning team will pick the stipulation of a tag match next week. I’ll also reiterate that Channing was part of that trek to Georgia and Tennessee over the weekend and is back here. They immediately brawled at the bell. Nick Battee returned to commentary here; he was here for the spotlight match, too. Channing hit a flying shoulder tackle and a bodyslam. Gal hit a discus clothesline at 1:30 and took control and stomped on Thomas while targeting the left leg. He kissed his biceps but then missed a leg drop. Channing hit a running European Uppercut at 5:00. They clutched each other’s wrists while trading forearm strikes. Channing hit a German Suplex. Gal rolled up Channing with a handful of tights for the cheap pin out of nowhere.

It’s Gal defeated Channing Thomas at 6:42.

* Gal said the match next week will be a “Gym Bro” street fight.

6. Davienne vs. Liviyah. They charged at each other as Liviyah got in the ring, and they immediately began brawling. Crockett explained that Davienne is jealous of Liviyah’s success at the young age of 18. They brawled briefly on the floor and got back into the ring. Davienne kicked her in the face and hit a snap suplex at 1:30. She hit a neckbreaker out of the ropes for a nearfall and was booed. Liviyah got a jackknife cover for a nearfall. Davienne hit some shoulder thrusts to the ribs in the corner. Liviyah hit a snap suplex at 5:00 and was fired up. She hit a second-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall. Kylie Alexa ran to ringside and grabbed Liviyah’s ankle! Davienne hit a German Suplex and a sit-out powerbomb for the tainted pin.

Davienne defeated Liviyah at 5:52.

* Kylie Alexa jumped in the ring, mounted Liviyah and repeatedly punched her, then she posed with Davienne, and they headed to the back together.

* Footage aired of the feud between Swipe Right and the Shooter Boys. Back to the venue, it’s time for a contract signing! Swipe Right has skipped out of matches here lately and avoided tangling with the rookies. The heels spoke first, but I really couldn’t comprehend them. Ricky Smokes vowed they will be champions forever. Anthony Ortiz got on the mic and taunted the champs to sign the contract. The crowd chanted “New champs!” Good, confident promo from Ortiz; I don’t know if I’ve heard him on the mic before. The champs finally signed the contract. In a shock that absolutely no one saw coming, they started brawling! The Shooter Boys hit a team Blockbuster move on Smokes.

* “Smart” Mark Sterling and Bryce Donovan came out for the next match against Bobby Orlando. However, as Bobby walked to the ring, he was attacked from behind by Jariel Rivera and Vinny Scalice! They pushed Bobby into the ring, and our main event was underway!

7. “Smart” Mark Sterling (w/Bryce Donovan, VSK, Rivera) vs. Bobby Orlando. The stipulation is that if Bobby loses, his match for Americanrana is off. If Bobby wins, Sterling cannot be at ringside for the title match on Friday. Sterling attacked Bobby and kept him grounded. Sterling threw Bobby to the floor, where the heels hit some stomps, and threw Orlando back in. Bobby fired up and hit some jab punches and a clothesline at 4:00, then a running neckbreaker. He hit a uranage for a nearfall.

Bobby flew over the top rope to the floor and began hitting VSK and Rivera. He glared at Bryce, but they didn’t touch each other, and Orlando got back in and fought Mark some more. Mark used a scissors to cut off a turnbuckle pad. VSK jumped in the ring and hit a frogsplash at 6:30. VSK accidentally superkicked Jariel. Bobby threw VSK into the exposed turnbuckle. Bobby hit the top-rope elbow drop to the sternum for a nearfall, but Bryce put Sterling’s foot on the ropes at 8:00.

Ryan Clancy returned to ringside! Crockett speculated that he was going to cost Bobby his title shot! Bronson returned too, and he yelled at Clancy, so Clancy stormed to the back. Sterling hit Clancy with brass knuckles for a nearfall, and he shoved ref Gina. Sterling accidentally hit Bryce! Bobby covered Sterling for the pin. The winner was never, absolutely never, in doubt here, but it was a fun, well-booked match, and I’m really digging the addition of Bronson and Clancy to this match.

Bobby Orlando defeated “Smart” Mark Sterling at 10:22.

* Bryce got in the ring and he jawed at Orlando. VSK snuck in and hit a superkick and some punches on Bobby. Bryce stood by and watched his myrmidon deliver the beatdown.

* A video aired of the history of the “Shook Crew” (Orlando and Donovan) set to “The Time of Your Life (Good Riddance)” by Green Day. These two have quite a history together.

Final Thoughts: An entertaining show that really set up the big matches at Friday’s Americanrana event quite well. A show where the sum is better than the parts, as I can’t really say any match stood out and would be must-see, but the storylines are really coming together well, particularly the Bryce-Bobby-Bear-Clancy dynamic. Clancy-VSK takes best match and I really enjoyed the Davienne-Liviyah brawl for second. I’ll go with the fun tag match of MINT vs. Ichiban/Brando for third… I’ll reiterate that I don’t think I had seen any of those four except Ichiban before the year began, and these youngsters are really delivering. Nothing wrong with the main event, but with the stipulations set in place, it removed any mystery of the outcome.

If you haven’t seen Wrestling Open before, I highly recommend checking out Americanrana on Friday. They are bringing in Kris Statlander to face Liviyah, Matt Cardona will face Marcus Mathers, Krule and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Bear Bronson and Gabby Forza, and as you saw, we have Orlando-Donovan and Shooter Boys-Swipe Right as well. I watched this show live; it should be posted on IWTV by Tuesday morning.