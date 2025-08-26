WWE Raw preview: Monday’s Clash in Paris fallout show, early start time

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship

Powell’s POV: Monday’s Raw will be live from Paris, France, at Paris La Défense Arena. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Monday on Netflix at the early start time of 1CT/2ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).