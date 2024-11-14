What's happening...

AEW Dynamite rating for FTR vs. Malakai Black and Brody King

November 14, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 666,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from the 523,000 viewership total for last Wednesday’s show, which went head-to-head with NXT on The CW.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.22 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last Wednesday’s 0.16 rating in the same demo. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW drew 631,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the November 15, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 823,000 viewers and a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

