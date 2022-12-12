AEW Rampage rating for the show featuring Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 457,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from the 361,000 viewership count from the previous week’s edition.

Powell’s POV: Rampage delivered a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.08 rating in the same demo. The December 10, 2021 edition of Rampage delivered 503,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic.