WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the Smackdown World Cup tournament final

December 12, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.306 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from the 2.166 million viewership count from the previous episode that aired on Fox.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown delivered a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous Fox episode’s 0.65 rating (the December 2 edition aired on FS1 and finished with 902,000 viewers and a 0.25 rating). The December 10, 2021 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.142 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

