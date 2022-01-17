Cody Rhodes reportedly working for AEW without a contract

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Cody Rhodes is reportedly a free agent. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reports that Rhodes is working without an AEW contract after his deal expired at the end of 2021. Rhodes holds the TNT Championship and is scheduled to appear at Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

Powell’s POV: This is an odd story. AEW had a clause in the contracts of fellow executive vice presidents Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson that gave the company the right extend their deals by two years, which the company ended up doing. So did Rhodes have a different arrangement? If not, did Tony Khan opt against exercising the same renewal clause for some reason? Either way, it’s hard to imagine Rhodes actually leaving the company given his EVP title, his wife’s role in the company, and because they co-star in a WarnerMedia reality show. I wonder if this will somehow become storyline fodder.