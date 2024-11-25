AEW Rampage rating: Full Gear go-home show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 249,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up from the 186,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous show’s 0.06 rating in the same demo. The previous show’s numbers were down due to the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match on Netflix. The better comparison is the November 15 edition of Rampage that delivered 237,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating. One year earlier, the November 25, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 264,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating for a Saturday edition.