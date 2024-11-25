WWE Smackdown rating: CM Punk and Paul Heyman return, Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens meeting

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.578 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.234 million viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.32 rating. The previous week’s numbers were down due to the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match on Netflix. The better comparison is the November 15 edition that drew 1.536 million viewers and a 0.47 rating. One year earlier, the November 24, 2023 edition of Smackdown produced 789,000 viewers and a 0.24 rating for a show that was bumped to FS1.