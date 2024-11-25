Deadlock Pro Wrestling “World’s Strongest” results: Vetter’s review of Jake Something vs. Donovan Dijak for the DPW Title, Mike Bailey vs. Titus Alexander in a best of three falls match

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Deadlock Pro Wrestling “World’s Strongest”

Available via DPWondemand.com

November 17, 2024 in Jersey City, N.J. at White Eagle Hall

This show was released on their website on Sunday, November 24. Rich Bocchini, Veda Scott and Caprice Coleman provided commentary. This is a good crowd of perhaps 300; I believe it is a sellout. There is a second level and a lot of people are watching from there, too.

* The show opened with DPW champion Jake Something and challenger Donovan Dijak arguing backstage, with officials keeping them separated.

1. 1 Called Manders & Thomas Shire vs. Andrew Everett & BK Westbrook. These are all babyfaces and they agreed at the last show to have a match. Everett is just back from an injury. I always say BK reminds me of a young, heel Adam Cole. Shire is a European and on a quick U.S. tour; he and Manders teamed up in the wXw tag team tournament in Germany a few months ago. Shire and Everett opened, and Andrew hit a Lionsault Press at 1:30. BK hopped in to hit a Lionsault. All four brawled to the floor. In the ring, Everett worked over Manders’ left arm. Manders hit a stiff kick to Everett’s spine at 5:00. Shire got back in and targeted Everett’s left knee. BK hit some chops that Shire no-sold and the crowd taunted BK with “you f—ed up!” chants, and Shire dropped BK with a blow.

Everett hit an enzuigiri on Shire at 8:00. BK hit a springboard back elbow. Everett hit a springboard double dropkick and he was fired up. He set up for a chokeslam but Shire broke free. BK and Everett hit stereo spin kicks to Shire’s head, then a team chokeslam at 10:00. Everett hit a corkscrew Lionsault on Shire, but one of them isn’t the legal man. BK splashed onto Shire for a nearfall and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. They again went to the floo, where Manders dropped Everett’s face on the drink bar! In the ring, Manders hit a decapitating clothesline on Westbrook at 11:30. Shire put Everett on his shoulders and did an airplane spin. Everett bit Manders on his head! BK hit a top-rope Shooting Star Press to pin Shire. What a fun opener!

BK Westbrook and Andrew Everett defeated 1 Called Manders and Thomas Shire at 13:51.

2. Jackson Drake vs. Labron Kozone. Drake is a WWE ID prospect and he is looking ripped here. They immediately traded fast-paced mat reversals and had a standoff. Drake hit a scoop bodyslam at 1:30, and Kozone went to the floor to regroup, so Jackson barreled through the ropes onto him. In the ring, Kozone hit an elbow drop and took control. Kozone nailed a neckbreaker over his knee at 3:30. Drake hit a senton and they were both down. Kozone hit a Burning Hammer and a standing powerbomb with a jackknife cover for a believable nearfall at 6:00. Drake hit a Lethal Injection and they were both down.

Drake hit some roundhouse kicks, but Kozone hit a backbreaker over his knee at 8:30. Jackson hit his own backbreaker over the knee and got a nearfall! We got a “fight forever!” chant. Drake applied an ankle lock. Drake tried for a top-rope Poison Rana; he didn’t quite land it. He hit a Shining Wizard for a nearfall. Kozone nailed the Ball Game clothesline for the pin. Good action.

Labron Kozone defeated Jackson Drake at 11:04.

* Backstage, BK and Everett celebrated their win, but they were sore from all the chops. Everett wants to test himself, and he challenged Trevor Lee! “For old times sake,” he said.

3. Dani Luna vs. Danni Bee. Luna beat Bee recently here as part of a tournament that Dani eventually won, so this is a rematch. Bee dove to the floor to open, but Luna slammed her onto the wood floor. Luna hit a hard chop on the floor, and they fought at ringside. They got in the ring and we had our bell to officially begin at 1:50. Luna hit a sliding clothesline for a nearfall. Bee knocked Luna off the top turnbuckle to the floor! Back in the ring, Bee was in charge and stomped on Luna in the corner. They traded forearm strikes at 7:00 and Luna hit a running boot to the chest. Luna hit a slingshot Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall, and that move drew a pop. Bee hit a Lungblower to the chest and a swinging faceplant for a nearfall at 9:00. Luna hit a second-rope deadlift German Suplex, then a modified Death Valley Driver powerbomb for the pin. Good match.

Dani Luna defeated Danni Bee at 10:04/official time closer to 8:15.

* Kozone walked up to Drake backstage and praised him for his improvement. They agreed it won’t be the last time they fight.

4. Arez vs. Rey Horus vs. The Beast Mortos in a three-way. Horus is in gold gear tonight. A monster pop for Mortos, who came out last. The crowd loudly chanted “Lucha libre!” at the bell before a lockup. Mortos hit clotheslines in opposite corners, then a powerslam on Horus. Arez hit a dive. In the ring, he hit a loud chop on Horus at 2:30. Horus hit a huracanrana. Arez ran up Horus’s back. Mortos snapped a neck between his ankles, then he hit backbreakers over his knee on each guy, then a double clothesline at 5:00, and fans chanted, “he’s a beast!” Arez hit a Poison Rana on Mortos, then a dive to the floor on Horus, then a dive on the other side of the ring on Mortos.

Horus hit a flip dive to the floor on Mortos. In the ring, Horus hit a flipping powerbomb off the apron to the mat on Arez at 7:00. Mortos jumped in and hit a double Crucifix Driver! He hit a backbreaker over his knee on Horus. Arez hit a Lumbar Check on Mortos. Arez and Horus hit stereo boots to the chest and all three were down at 8:30, and this crowd was insanely hot, chanting “Fight forever!” Mortos hit a gorillas slam on Arez from the top rope to the mat. The 10:00 call was spot-on. Mortos hit a crossbody block onto both guys, then a flipping piledriver on Arez for the pin. That was a sprint and a complete blast. Arez was bleeding from his forehead; I didn’t see how that happened. Fans pelted them with crumpled-up bills and chanted “Please come back!” then “We’re not worthy!”

The Beast Mortos defeated Arez and Rey Horus in a three-way at 10:34.

* Backstage, Dani Luna said Hyan was a coward for breaking her trophy then running away to Japan. She challenged Hyan to a Durham Street Fight at the next show!

5. Adam Priest vs. Kushida for the DPW National Title. I always compare the short mat technician Priest to Jaime Noble, and the crowd was all over him, and he stalled in the ropes at the bell. Standing switches and they traded arm holds. Priest hit a chop block to the knee at 4:00 and he began targeting it. Just when Kushida started to get in some offense, Priest poked him in the eyes and he applied a Figure Four at 6:00, and they wound up rolling to the floor while still tied together. Kushida hit a Flatliner, sending Priest face-first onto a front-row chair. Back in the ring, Kushida kicked ot the left elbow and hit a basement dropkick.

Priest hit a huracanrana out of the corner. He dove off the corner, but Kushida caught him and applied a Hoverboard Lock at 9:00. They traded rollups. Priest hit a Brainbuster for a believable nearfall, and he switched to a half-crab, and the fans loudly chanted, “Please don’t tap!” Kushida reached the ropes. Priest briefly let go of the hold but he re-applied it even though Kushida was still in the ropes and refused to let go. The ref wound up counting to five and disqualified Priest. Priest shoved the ref to the mat anyway. Kozone returned to the ring an brawled with Priest.

Kushida defeated Adam Priest via DQ at 12:05; Priest retains the DPW National Title.

* Beast Mortos gave a ‘promo’ backstage of grunts. No one ‘translated’ what he said.

6. Mike Bailey vs. Titus Alexander in a best-of-three-falls match. These two have now fought several times. Bailey came out first but Titus attacked him on the ramp and I start my stopwatch at first contact as they fought in the crowd. They got in the ring and we have a bell at 1:15, but Titus went right back to the floor and ran from Bailey. Titus slammed Bailey on the apron and pinned him at 2:23! I didn’t expect that! After a 30-second rest period, Titus hit a running boot for a nearfall. He hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 4:30 and he threatened to hit the ref! Bailey hit the Triangle Moonsault to the floor on Titus. In the ring, Titus hit a German Suplex and a stiff kick to the spine, and remained in charge.Bailey hit a dropkick at 9:00 and was fired up. Titus hit a Lethal Injection and a backbreaker over his knee; Bailey hit a Shining Wizard, and they were both down.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Bailey hit his Speedball Kicks at 12:00. He went to the corner, but Titus dropkicked him to the floor. Titus then hit a second-rope moonsault to the floor. This crowd was all over Titus! Bailey hit his moonsault double kneedrop on the ring apron at 15:00. In the ring, Bailey hit a sit-out powerbomb, then a top-rope shooting Star Press for a believable nearfall, then another moonsault kneedrop to the chest. Titus hit a Chaos Theory rolling German Suplex for a nearfall. Bailey hit a Poison Rana on the apron, then he hit the Ultima Weapon for an apparent pin at 18:32, but the ref immediately waived it off because Titus had a foot on the ropes. Bailey hit a superkick and set up for a Flamingo Driver, but Titus raked the eyes to escape.

Bailey blocked a low blow attempt and got an inside cradle for a nearfall. He missed a Tornado Kick in the corner. Titus cracked Bailey over the head with a chairshot for a DQ at 21:02; it is tied 1-1 but Bailey was spasming on the mat. Titus immediately hit a running knee, and he set up for the Sweet Time Driver, but Bailey blocked it, got an inside cradle, and got the pin! As expected, a great match that the fans were fully into.

Mike Bailey defeated Titus Alexander at 21:49/official time of 20:34.

* Backstage, Adam Priest cradled his title belt. He said the ref and the people were all over him out there. “I bend but I don’t break,” he said. He was upset that Kozone keeps getting in his business. Priest is going to end this feud with Kozone on Dec. 8!

7. Jake Something vs. Donovan Dijak for the DPW Title. Dijak already has a victory over Jake since Donovan returned to the indies at Limitless Wrestling in Maine; that was acknowledged here and built into the storyline. An intense lockup to open and Dijak hit some blows to the back. Jake hit a series of running shoulder tackles, with one that sent Dijak over the top rope to the floor at 2:30! They fought in front of the fans. In the ring, Dijak dropped Jake throat-first across the top rope and he took control. They hit stereo clotheslines, and Dijak got a nearfall at 6:00, and he grabbed at the ref’s collar. Dijak hit a release suplex for a nearfall at 8:30. This crowd has been on fire all night and were fully behind Jake, which made Dijak livid.

Jake tried to clothesline Dijak to the floor several times, but Donovan blocked it. They wound up both going over, and Jake hit a chokeslam on the ring apron. In the ring, Jake hit another clothesline for a nearfall. Dijak put Jake on his shoulders; instead of going for Feast Your Eyes, he hit a rolling Death Valley Driver into the corner at 12:00. Dijak hit a sit-out Choke Bomb for a believable nearfall. “This has been a war!” Bocchini said. Jake avoided a Feast Your Eyes and hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 14:00, and the crowd insisted it was a three-count. Jake hit a spear into the corner. Dijak hit his discus Mafia Kick for a nearfall. Jake hit a massive Falcon Arrow for a nearfall and they were both down.

They fought on the ropes, and Jake hit a powerbomb to the mat while facing away from the ring, and he got a nearfall at 17:00. Jake went for a dive over the ropes, but Dijak caught him and chokeslammed him on the apron. Dijak leapt off the ropes; Jake went for a Black Hole Slam but he didn’t get all of it. Jake immediately hit a second Black Hole Slam to score the pin! A very good big-man match.

Jake Something defeated Donovan Dijak to retain the Deadlock Title at 17:51.

* Backstage, Jake Something and Mike Bailey celebrated their respective wins. These two also are DPW Tag Team champs. Jake said they are ready for Violence is Forever in their next title match.

Final Thoughts: I love DPW. I know I’m redundant here on my prior reviews, but it isn’t just the in-ring quality — it’s good production (lighting, sound) and great commentary. I always say DPW is like classic 2004 Ring of Honor events. Just so much to like here. That was a really strong main event and I’ll give that best match, narrowly ahead of the Titus-Bailey match. The Taurus-Arez-Horus three-way was really good and takes third. Every match here was good and nothing lagged. Again, this show is available for purchase on their website, but I also recommend checking out some of their free stuff on their YouTube page.