WWE Raw in Memphis (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A show, AEW Dark Elevation, Larry Zbyszko, Hiromu Takahashi, Sylvester Terkay, Brooke Adams, Viktor of The Ascension, Nick Bockwinkel, Dynamite Kid, King Curtis Iaukea, Jimmy Del Ray

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Memphis, Tennessee at FedExForum. The show features Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the Raw Women’s Championship. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for this week’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Memphis, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Elmont, New York, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Los Angeles, and all upcoming WWE, AEW, ROH, Impact Wrestling, MLW, and other major events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Nick Bockwinkel was born on December 6, 1934. He died on November 14, 2015 at age 80.

-The late Jimmy Del Ray (David Ferrier) died of a heart attack on December 6, 2014 at age 52.

-Larry Zbyszko (Lawrence Whistler) turned 70 on Sunday.

-The late “Dynamite Kid” Tom Billington” was born on December 5, 1958. He died on his 60th birthday on December 5, 2018.

-Sylvester Terkay turned 51 on Saturday.

-Viktor (Eric Thompson) of the Ascension tag team turned 41 on Saturday.

-Brooke Adams turned 37 on Saturday. She worked as Brooke Tessmacher in TNA.

-Hiromu Takahashi turned 32 on Saturday.

-Curtis Iaukea died on December 4, 2010 at age 73.