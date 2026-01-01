AEW Collision rating: How many viewers watched Christmas Collision?

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Last Thursday’s AEW Christmas Collision television show averaged 217,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The show delivered a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. Christmas Collision aired on Christmas night at 8CT/9ET and featured the final night of the Continental Classic. The numbers for the Christmas Eve Dynamite show have not been reported, presumably because the show didn’t air in prime time. One year earlier, there was no AEW Collision on December 28 due to the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view.