Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Jackson Drake vs. Derek Neal, 1 Called Manders vs. Carter Blaq for the New Texas Pro Title, Priscilla Kelly vs. Loue O’Farrell

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out 11 matches from across six different recent indy shows.

New Texas Pro “Lonestar 6” in Baytown, Texas, at Baytown Community Center, on December 27, 2025 (IWTV)

This was a fairly basic auditorium, and the crowd was perhaps only 150. The lighting and overall production were good.

Exodus Prime vs. JJ Blake vs. Danny Orion vs. Diego De La Cruz vs. Jus X Nic vs. Tommy Davis in a Six-Shooter Challenge, with the winner becoming No. 1 contender to the New Texas Pro Title. The rules are exactly like an AEW Casino Gauntlet — we are starting with two guys, and the match can end at any time! Orion and St. Louis-based Davis opened. Danny hit a dropkick and went for a cover. Diego was third at 2:00. He kicked Orion on the side of the head. Exodus Prime was fourth. I’ve compared him to Caprice Coleman, and he’s really talented.

Exodus hit a second-rope diving elbow on Davis, then a Flatliner on Diego, and a running knee on Diego. Tommy hit a German Suplex on Orion. Exodus hit a pop-up powerbomb on Davis and put him in a Boston Crab at 4:30. JJ Blake was fifth, and he stomped on the shorter Davis. Jus X Nic entered at 7:00, so everyone was in. Orion hit a huracanrana. Jus hit a stiff clothesline on Orion. Blake hit a Bulldog Powerslam. Exodus hit a stunner on JJ Blake.

Jus and Davis traded chops. Orion hit a German Suplex on Davis. Orion hit a Lethal Injection on Jus X Nic at 10:00. Several guys fought on the ropes in the corner. Blake hit a double uranage for a nearfall. Orion hit a dive onto everyone on the mat for a nearfall at 11:30, and suddenly, everyone was down. Diego slammed Orion stomach-first to the mat. Jus hit a top-rope flying block. Davis hit a decapitating clothesline on Jus, then a Tiger Driver (butterfly powerbomb). Prime hit a backbreaker on Davis for a believable nearfall at 13:00; I thought that was it.

JJ hit a Cradle Shock on Prime for a nearfall. Blake slammed Orion on the ring apron. Jus and Davis fought on the ring apron, and Tommy hit a package piledriver! Diego hit a Lungblower on Tommy on the apron! In the ring, Prime hit an Angel’s Wings on Diego for a nearfall, but Orion made the save! Orion hit a Poison Rana on Prime at 15:00. Prime caught Orion coming off the ropes with a stunner. Orion hit a flip dive onto everyone on the floor. Orion hit a slingshot press on Blake for a nearfall, then a Lionsault for a nearfall. Orion hit some superkicks on JJ Blake. Orion hit a tornado DDT on Blake, then his Crucifix Driver on Blake for the pin! That was fun.

Danny Orion defeated Exodus Prime, JJ Blake, Diego De La Cruz, Jus X Nic, and Tommy Davis at 17:32 to become the No. 1 contender to the New Texas Pro Title.

* Orion grabbed the mic; the crowd chanted, “You deserve it!” at him. (I figured either Orion or Prime was winning as they are the elite workers in that match.) Orion cut a nice babyface promo.

1 Called Manders vs. Carter Blaq for the New Texas Pro Title. Manders previously beat Blaq for this belt, so this is the rematch. I’ll point out that Manders was just in Germany a week or so ago. He’s a heel here. They started brawling at the end of the ring introductions, and we’re underway! We had a bell at 00:31 to officially begin, but they immediately brawled to the floor and looped the ring as they hit chops and punches. In the ring, Blaq hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 2:30. He hit a flying elbow drop for a nearfall.

Blaq hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. They got up and traded more chops. Manders hit a stunner, and he tossed Blaq to the floor, where Manders’ henchman hit some punches. Manders stomped on Blaq and kept him grounded. The henchman (I believe his name is Will Rock) again choked Blaq. Carter got up and hit a series of punches. Manders dropped him stomach-first on the top rope at 11:00.

Blaq hit a twisting dive over the top rope on Manders and Rock, and everyone was down on the floor. In the ring, Blaq hit some German Suplexes and a Helluva Kick at 13:00, then a Stundog Millionaire for a nearfall. Manders hit a second-rope Oklahoma Stampede for a nearfall at 14:30; Blaq landed too much on his shoulders and not enough on his back, but it appeared he’s okay. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Manders hit a clothesline for a nearfall.

Blaq hit a superkick and a reverse Go To Sleep, with his knee hitting the back of Manders’ head; he got a nearfall, but Rock put Manders’ foot on the ropes. The crowd chanted, “Throw him out!” Manders accidentally struck Rock! Blaq put Manders on his shoulders and spun him to the mat for a visual pin, but a scrawny kid named Gavin Ash appeared and pulled the ref from the ring. Izzy James got in the ring, and he hit Ash, then he hit Manders! Blaq accidentally hit a stunner on Izzy, not realizing who it was! Manders hit a low-blow uppercut on Blaq, then a decapitating clothesline for a believable nearfall at 20:00. Manders hit another hard clothesline for the pin. That was really fun.

1 Called Manders defeated Carter Blaq to retain the New Texas Pro Title at 20:46.

TWE Chattanooga “Femininomenon” in Red Bank, Tennessee, at TWE Arena on December 27, 2025 (IWTV)

This is the dark building that looks like an underground military bunker, with the ring pushed up against one wall. The lighting over the ring is really good. This was a six-match, all-women’s show. The talented John Mosely was on commentary; he’s done a lot of Action Wrestling and GCW commentary this year.

Airica Demia vs. Clara Carter. I’ve compared green-haired, second-generation wrestler Demia to Billie Starkz, as they are the same age with similar builds. She was just in the WWE ID matches at Wrestling Open in Rhode Island a few weeks ago. Clara screamed at the fans, and the crowd was all over her. An intense lockup to open, and Clara stalled in the ropes. Carter threw Demia to the mat and playfully slapped the back of the head. Demia hit a diving European Uppercut to the back for a nearfall at 2:30.

Clara rolled to the floor to regroup. Demia followed, and they brawled into the crowd. Clara accidentally chopped the ring post. Airica hit some chops. Back in the ring, Carter slammed Demia’s leg around the ring post, and she took control, targeting Airica’s knee. Clara applied a standing ankle lock at 7:30, but Demia rolled free. Demia fired up and hit some forearm strikes, then a pump kick to the sternum. Clara again applied a leg lock, and this time, Demia tapped out. An enjoyable match.

Clara Carter defeated Airica Demia at 10:12.

Kenzie Paige vs. Mackenzie Morgan. Carter is a thin Black woman who looks like a fitness instructor; I saw her at a live show in the Twin Cities in March. I’ll guess her at 5’8″, so maybe two or three inches taller than Paige. An intense lockup to open. They traded rollups early on. Kenzie hit a stiff kick to the spine at 4:00 and grounded Morgan in a headlock. Morgan hit a dropkick for a nearfall. She set up for a dive, but Paige cut her off with a slap. Kenzie tied her up in the ropes and literally flipped her while she was in the ropes to tie her up!

Paige dropkicked Morgan’s back at 7:00 as she was still tied up, before Morgan finally got free. MacKenzie hit a punt kick to the ribs. She hit some shoulder blocks to the ribs in the corner. Morgan hit a second-rope missile dropkick, and they were both down at 11:00. MacKenzie hit some clotheslines and a dropkick. They brawled back to the floor, and Kenzie repeatedly slammed the back of Morgan’s head into the wall at 13:00. In the ring, Kenzie took control again.

Kenzie landed on her knee at 15:00 and immediately began selling the pain; Morgan saw it and targeted the leg and stomped on the knee. Mosely was surprised that Morgan was being so vicious. Morgan put her in a Boston Crab, but Paige reached the ropes. Kenzie could barely get to her feet, but Morgan immediately hit a chop block to drop her again. Kenzie hit a stunner for a nearfall at 18:00. Morgan hit a Ziggler-style leaping inverted DDT for a nearfall.

Morgan hit a crossbody block and applied a Crossface on the mat at 20:00, and the crowd taunted Kenzie to tap out. Kenzie hit another Ziggler-style inverted DDT for a nearfall. Morgan missed a Helluva Kick, and Kenzie kicked out Morgan’s knee at 22:00. Morgan hit a second-rope X-Factor for the pin! Fun match; these women worked hard, and that didn’t drag at all. The crowd gave them a standing ovation and chanted, “Both these girls!” Nice!

MacKenzie Morgan defeated Kenzie Paige at 22:58.

Premier Wrestling Federation “10th Annual Premier Tag League” in Newport, N.C. at Carolina Wrestling Academy on December 28, 2025 (IWTV)

I looked at the lineup and barely knew any of the teams that were in this tournament. The top PWF team (and tag champs), Bojack and Diego Hill, were not in the tournament. So, I opted to watch the tournament finale. The winner will get a title shot against the champs!

Alexander Lev and Mr. Wrestling III vs. Jak Tatum and Elliot Shock in the tournament finals. I’ve seen Lev on some shows from Georgia; he reminds me of a young Jimmy Rave. W3 is tall, thick, and wears a white mask. (Cagematch.net states that it is Steve Corino under that mask, but I’m not convinced of that.) W3 opened against Jak Tatum, a white kid with a long braid on the back of his head. Lev tagged in, and he hit some chops. Shock, a thin Black man with short hair, entered at 2:30; I don’t think I’ve seen him before. Mr. W3 hit a series of stomps in the corner on Tatum. Lev hit a series of jab punches on Tatum.

Lev hit a running knee on Shock for a nearfall at 6:30. Elliot hit a back suplex on Lev, and his team began working over Lev in their corner. W3 hopped in the ring at 11:00, but the ref didn’t see the tag and ordered him back to his corner. Lev finally hit a snap suplex at 13:30, then a clothesline on Tatum. Mr. Wrestling III finally got the hot tag and hit some punches and a powerslam on Tatum. CC Young jumped in the ring and struck Mr. Wrestling 3 in the head with a weapon; Tatum got a nearfall at 16:00.

Lev tagged back in and hit some clotheslines. Elliot and Jak hit a team brainbuster on Lev for a nearfall, but W3 made the save. Elliot accidentally hit a rolling forearm on Tatum! Lev set up for a piledriver on Tatum but dropped him on his back and scored the pin. Merely okay. I get why you want to put Lev over — he’s clearly talented. While I’m not convinced that is Corino (I can’t find a current photo that shows that chest tattoo — whoever Mr. Wrestling III is, he’s clearly older, and really didn’t do much here.

Alexander Lev and Mr. Wrestling III defeated Jak Tatum and Elliot Shock at 17:28 to win the 10th Annual Premier Tag League.

New Outlaws Wrestling “Christmas Hangover” in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec, at Edifice Gaetan-Rousse on December 26, 2025 (IWTV)

I watched a show from this former church before; I think it’s now a community center located on the south side of the Montreal metro area. The ring is pushed up next to a stage (clearly a former altar). Lighting is really good, and the crowd was maybe 150. The commentators’ audio track was really low; it could barely be heard over the crowd.

Junior Benito vs. Jason Gray. I don’t think I’ve seen Gray before, but Benito is one of the top Canadian talents I like to watch. Gray is white with short, trimmed hair. A basic feeling-out process to open, and they went to a knuckle lock. Benito hit a dropkick at 3:00. He hit a slingshot senton. Gray hit a DDT at 5:00, and he slowed Benito down with a headlock on the mat. Benito hit a European Uppercut and got a nearfall at 7:30.

Gray slammed him face-first to the mat. Benito hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. However, he missed a frog splash, and Gray immediately hit a Rollins-style Stomp to the head for a nearfall. Benito hit an enzuigiri. Gray fired back with a spear at 10:00, then a Burning Hammer for a nearfall. They traded rollups. Benito hit a pop-up powerbomb and a buzzsaw kick, and this time he nailed the frog splash for the pin. Good action.

Junior Benito defeated Jason Gray at 11:46.

Macrae Martin vs. Zak Patterson for the ISW King of Crazy Title. I’m a big fan of both men. Zak is still in his early 20s and has impressive size; think Brian Cage in his combination of strength and agility. Macrae (Benito’s usual teammate) is a bigger and thicker guy, but he doesn’t have Zak’s muscle mass. Zak hit a Helluva Kick to open, and we’re underway! Martin knocked him down with a shoulder tackle, then he hit a plancha to the floor at 1:30. They traded chops on the floor and fought through the crowd.

Macrae slammed him head-first on the ring apron. He picked up a chair, but Zak kicked him in the face. Zak threw a chair at Macrae’s face; I really hate that. He whipped Martin into rows of chairs before they got back into the ring at 3:30, with Zak getting a nearfall. Zak was in charge and kept Martin grounded. Zak hit an impressive pumphandle back suplex at 5:30. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees.

Patterson dropped Martin face-first on the middle turnbuckle at 7:30. He went for a running knee, but Martin caught the leg. Martin went for his Spider Kick out of the ropes, but Zak blocked it and hit a German Suplex. Martin hit a running knee, and they were both down. Martin hit some Helluva Kicks and a fallaway slam at 9:30, then another running knee for a believable nearfall. Zak hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall.

Zak hit some kicks to the chest; Martin hit a stiff forearm strike, and they traded blows. Patterson hit a running knee; Macrae hit his own running knee. Zak hit a windup faceplant slam, but Macrae rolled to the floor at 14:00 to avoid a pin. In the ring, Macrae hit a top-rope flying clothesline but only got a one-count. Zak got a Victory Roll for a nearfall, and they traded rollups. Macrae nailed the Spider Kick out of the ropes for the pin. That was really good.

Macrae Martin defeated Zak Patterson at 16:17.

New South “The Saga Continues” in Priceville, Alabama, at Priceville Event Center on November 1, 2025 (IWTV)

This show was just released on Tuesday, although it occurred nearly two months ago. I watched a few matches from this venue recently. It’s a gym; it’s well lit with a high ceiling, and the crowd was maybe 150.

Jackson Drake vs. Derek Neal. No WWE Evolve title belt with Drake (who is a babyface here). Neal is older and thicker, with shoulder-length black hair. An extended feeling-out process early on, and Drake twisted the left ankle. Jackson went for a dive through the ropes at 3:00, but Neal cut him off with a forearm strike. Neal hit some chops and kept him grounded.

They began trading chops at 6:00, and Drake unloaded some quick kicks and hit a running Shooting Star Press. Neal hit a sliding forearm to the chin for a nearfall. Drake got a nearfall, but Neal got a foot on the ropes at 8:00. Neal hit a running knee to the jaw for a nearfall. Drake hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Neal hit a second-rope belly-to-belly suplex, and they were both down at 10:00.

Neal hit a dropkick and a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. He set up for a piledriver, but Drake escaped, and Jackson hit a Bailey-style moonsault double kneedrop to the chest, then a Swanton Bomb for a believable nearfall at 11:30. Jackson hit an enzuigiri. Neal grabbed him and nailed a Muscle Buster for the pin. That was pretty good, especially the back half.

Derek Neal defeated Jackson Drake at 12:03.

Big Dave Weaver vs. Mike Bennett for the NSPW Title. This was the main event. Weaver is a big guy at perhaps 6’4″, and I’ve seen him on past shows from this promotion; he has long, stringy hair and carries a bull rope with a bell on it. Bennett (and Mike Taven) have again vanished from ROH TV, so good to see him here. Mike’s beard was really bushy and long, and showing some gray whiskers; jeez, he really looks like Tomasso Ciampa right now! Bennett rolled to the floor at the bell to hug people in the front row. He got back in, and they locked up, and Mike immediately twisted and targeted the left arm.

Bennett tried some shoulder blocks, but Dave barely budged. Dave hip-tossed Mike across the ring at 2:30. They brawled to the floor and traded chops in front of the fans. Bennett hit a dropkick as Dave entered the ring, and Mike hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip in the ropes at 5:00. Bennett targeted the damaged knee and stomped on it. Dave fired up and hit some rapid-fire chops in the corner. Bennett went back to twisting the knee and keeping Dave on the mat. Mike missed a move into the corner at 8:00 and crotched himself on the middle turnbuckle. Dave fired back with some Polish Hammers and a splash in the corner.

Dave hit a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall. Bennett hit a basement dropkick and applied a half-crab at 10:00. Dave got a rollup. They got to their knees and traded chops. Dave scooped him up and hit a sideslam for a nearfall, and they were both down at 12:00. Bennett hit a superkick and a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall, then a sliding clothesline for a nearfall. Dave clocked him with a decapitating clothesline. Bennett hit a low-blow uppercut; the ref saw it and called for the bell. Good match with a lame finish.

Big Dave Weaver defeated Mike Bennett via DQ to retain the NSPW Title at 13:51.

North Shore Pro Wrestling, “La Face Cachee De La Lutte,” at the Quebec Diamond, on Nov. 8, 2025 (IWTV) .

This was also just released on Tuesday. Lighting was okay. This is in French Canada, but we do have English commentary. There is tiered seating on one side of this room, and it’s packed; there might be 300-400 here.

Priscilla Kelly vs. Loue O’Farrell. I’ve seen Loue at least once before; she wore a tiara on her way to the ring. She came out and cut a promo entirely in French. Kelly clocked her in the head with the mic, and we’re underway. Loue hit some dropkicks in the corner and a diving back elbow to the back for a nearfall. Kelly hit a Bronco Buster, then she rubbed her butt in Loue’s face and got a nearfall at 3:30. Kelly tied the left arm behind the back and twisted Loue’s fingers.

Loue got some rollups. Kelly hit a Pele Kick and went back to work on the left arm. Loue hit a running knee, and they were both down at 6:30. Loue hit a running, twisting neckbreaker and got a nearfall; Kelly rolled to the floor to regroup. Loue dove through the ropes onto her. In the ring, Loue hit a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall at 8:00. They traded rollups, and Kelly hit a superkick. Loue applied a Dragon Sleeper out of nowhere, and Kelly tapped out. That was pretty good.

Loue O’Farrell defeated Priscilla Kelly at 9:14.

Stu Grayson vs. Tyler Nox. Nox has long, stringy hair and a short beard, looking a bit like NJPW’s David Finlay today. Grayson charged at the bell, and we’re underway. Grayson hit a huracanrana and a dropkick at 1:30. He hit a slingshot senton on the ring apron at 1:30. In the ring, he hit a back suplex. Grayson hit a release German Suplex at 4:00 and has dominated so far. He hit a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall.

Nox hit a dropkick at 6:30 that knocked Stu to the floor. He hit a plancha to the floor onto Grayson, then threw him back into the ring. Nox hit a pumphandle slam for a nearfall. Nox hit a springboard fadeaway stunner for a nearfall at 9:30. Stu hit a top-rope superplex, then a running boot. He put Nox across his shoulders and hit his backbreaker over the knee for the pin. Good action.

Stu Grayson defeated Tyler Nox at 11:07.

Final Thoughts: Some good matches here, but no single match is a ‘must-see,’ either. I am really impressed with Zak Patterson’s combination of size, strength, and agility, and that match against Macrae Martin was the best of these 11 matches. Manders-Blaq was really good and (as expected) really hard-hitting. MacKenzie Morgan is newer on the scene, but she really impressed here against Kenzie Paige, and that was third best. Intriguing to see WWE ID prospect Jackson Drake as a babyface; I think he’s better as a heel.

All six shows highlighted here are all on IWTV. The reality is, if I attempted to watch all six shows in their entirety, it would have taken about 17 or so hours! But I feel I got a good sense of each event.