Beyond Wrestling “Heavy Lies the Crown” results (12/31): Vetter’s review of Bear Bronson vs. Krule in a Fans Bring The Weapons match for the IWTV Title, Donovan Dijak vs. Eye Black Jack Pasquale

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Beyond Wrestling “Heavy Lies the Crown”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

December 31, 2025, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at the White Eagle

The lighting is always good here. The first hour aired free on the Beyond Wrestling YouTube channel, then it switched over to IWTV for the remainder of the show. They were starting at 8 p.m. EST (local time); not sure if they are going all the way to midnight, but we DO have 13 matches on the show. It was packed with perhaps 350 fans. Promoter Drew “Denver Colorado” Cordeiro, Ryan Clancy, Ref Scott Robinson, and Joey T provided commentary over the course of the show.

* Notable that New England favorite Dan Barry is having his retirement match tonight. It’s not quite been the John Cena or Hiroshi Tanahashi tour, but he’s been getting in his matches leading to tonight’s finale.

* I also want to point out that Game Changer Wrestling is running in Ridgefield Park, N.J., at the same time. Google Maps shows it is just under a three-hour drive from one city to the other. Point being, they are splitting some of the top Northeast talent.

* Two competitors were already in the ring as the show began! (They didn’t show entrances for any of these YouTube matches; my guess is they don’t want to get in trouble over copyright music.)

1. Oxx Adams vs. Ichiban. Oxx is a seven-footer and he might have a 100-pound weight advantage. Robinson and Joey T provided commentary on this one. Ichiban dove through the ropes onto him in the first minute, then he hit another, then a baseball slide kick, and they fought on the floor. Ichiban pushed Oxx into the ring post. In the ring, Oxx hit a Choke Bomb for a nearfall at 2:00! Ichiban hit some punches; Oxx dropped him with just one punch.

They went back to the floor at 3:30 and Oxx hit some chops. In the ring, he hit a backbreaker over his knee. Ichiban hit a superkick and a dropkick into the corner. Oxx hit a running Claymore Kick at 5:00 and was booed. Ichiban hit some spin kicks to the thigh; Oxx hit a running body block to drop Ichiban. We lost commentary. Oxx put him in a Torture Rack; Ichiban climbed onto Adams’ back and applied a sleeper, but Oxx flipped him to the mat at 7:00.

Oxx hit a flying elbow drop for a nearfall. He missed a Vader Bomb. Ichiban hit some Yes Kicks, then a stunner. Ichiban hit a dropkick to the back and a 619 at 8:30 then a second-rope Sunset Flip Bomb for a nearfall. Ichiban went for his leaping Flatliner but Oxx cut him off. Ichiban nailed a second-rope leaping Flatliner! He went to the top turnbuckle but Oxx hit the ropes, causing Ichiban to fall and be crotched in the corner. Oxx hit a big Samoan Drop for the pin! That’s a mild upset!

Oxx Adams defeated Ichiban at 10:21.

2. Matt Mako vs. Bobby Casale. Mako just appeared on ROH TV in a loss to Mark Davis. We have commentary again! Mako is bigger and thicker, and both have MMA backgrounds. They immediately tied up on the mat. They got up and traded overhand chops. Casale hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall at 1:30. Mako hit some knee lifts to the sternum. Casale hit a neckbreaker over his knee and celebrated (and got booed) before getting a nearfall at 3:00.

Mako hit a running knee for a nearfall. Joey T said if Beyond Wrestling held a “Brawl for All,” this would be the finale. Mako went for a cross-armbreaker, but Casale escaped. Casale hit a Dominator swinging faceplant for a nearfall at 5:00. Mako hit a German Suplex, but Casale popped up and hit a T-Bone Suplex! They began trading punches. Casale nailed a roundhouse kick to the head, so Mako hit one, too! Mako re-applied the cross-armbreaker, and this time, Casale tapped out. That was a sharp little match.

Matt Mako defeated Bobby Casale at 6:20.

* “The Stetson Ranch” Steven Stetson, Danny Miles and Brian Morris jumped in the ring and beat up Mako! Rickey Shane Page, Jake Gray and Erik Chacha hit the ring for the save. This next match was “scheduled for later,” but we’re going to do it now!

3. “The Stetson Ranch” Steven Stetson, Danny Miles, and Brian Morris vs. Rickey Shane Page and “Wrench & Resolve” Jake Gray and Erik Chacha. Miles and Chacha opened. Erik hit a Lungblower to the back. Morris and Gray entered and locked up. Stetson got in, so RSP also got in at 2:00. W&R worked over Morris. RSP is wearing an identical mechanic outfit as his teammates, and he splashed Morris in the corner at 4:00. Stetson hit a wind-up bodyslam on Gray, and the heels took control. Miles applied a rear-naked choke on the mat.

Stetson tied him up on the mat, and Miles hit a senton at 7:30. RSP finally got a hot tag, and he began punching each of the heels. In a fun spot, RSP had both of his teammates on his shoulders and did a Terry Funk Spin, striking all their opponents. Jake hit a Coffin Drop to the floor on the heels at 10:00. RSP dove through the ropes onto everyone. In the ring, Chacha hit some Yes Kicks on Miles and on Morris. then a running knee. Stetson clotheslined RSP to the floor. Chachas hit a top-rope crossbody block, but Miles grabbed Chacha, hit a World’s Strongest Slam, and got the pin.

Steven Stetson, Danny Miles, and Brian Morris defeated Rickey Shane Page, Jake Gray, and Erik Chacha at 11:22.

4. DJ Powers vs. Tyree Taylor. A big size difference; I’ve compared Tyree to Willie Mack or Shane Taylor, while Powers is like a young Johnny Morrison, and this is DJ’s 173rd match of 2025! He hit some chops that Tyree completely no-sold. DJ tried some shoulder blocks but Tyree didn’t move. DJ hit a cheap shot. Tyree nailed a big back-body drop at 2:30, then a flapjack. Taylor hit some chops and was in control. Tyree went for a delayed vertical suplex but DJ grabbed the ropes and pulled himself free.

Powers hit a Claymore Kick at 4:30, and he choked Tyree in the ropes. He hit a running neckbreaker for a nearfall at 6:00. Taylor hit a running Facewash for a nearfall. DJ hit a jumping knee and a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 7:30. He went for a frog splash, but Tyree got his legs up. Tyree hit a clothesline. He set up for the Brooklyn Zoo (a sit-out powerbomb), but DJ escaped and left the ring! He went out the door! The ref counted to 10 and called for the bell. Good action, and I don’t hate the finish.

Tyree Taylor defeated DJ Powers via count-out at 9:28.

* Tyree got on the mic and said this isn’t over. He then switched to talking about Alec Price, whom he will face on Thursday. It’s 8:57 p.m. local time, and it’s time to switch over to the IWTV feed. Drew “Denver Colorado” Cordeiro joined Joey T on commentary. Entrances are back!

5. Gabby Forza vs. “Fancy” Ryan Clancy in a No. 1 contender’s match. Clancy comes out to “The World Is Not Enough” by Garbage. The crowd was jeering him. Just seconds in, Clancy hit a Stomp, sending her into the middle turnbuckle. Loud boos! He hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall at 1:00, then his Sabre-style neck-snap between his ankles for a nearfall. He hit a Tiger Suplex for a nearfall. They traded forearm strikes. She got Ryan on her shoulders, but he escaped and hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 3:30.

Gabby fired up and hit some clotheslines. Cordeiro talked about running more than 100 live events this year (between Wrestling Open and Beyond Wrestling). Gabby put him in a Torture Rack and turned it into a powerbomb for a nearfall. He dropped her snake-eyes at 5:30. Clancy put her in a Boston Crab, but she reached the ropes. (The crowd has been loudly booing Clancy, but he’s not a heel; he hasn’t cheated at all, even though he’s been vicious and unrelenting.)

Gabby fired up and hit some forearm strikes. Clancy hit a jumping knee to the chin. She hit a Death Valley Driver at 8:00, then a spear for a nearfall. She avoided a dropkick, but she missed a Vader Bomb. He got a Magistral Cradle for a nearfall. He nailed his Picture Perfect Dropkick for the pin. The crowd loudly booed, but I’ll reiterate that he never cheated.

Ryan Clancy defeated Gabby Forza at 9:23 to become No. 1 contender.

* NOTE: Jaden Newman, one-half of the IWTV Tag Team Titles, recently tore his ACL. (I reviewed that match; it happened in a best-of-three falls match against Bojack. I noted it wrapped up suddenly with Bojack winning 2-0, and I guessed something was wrong.) ANYHOW, Newman and Jameson Shook have been stripped of the tag titles. SO, we have a four-team tag tournament to crown new IWTV Tag Team champions. Two matches are tonight, with the finals on Thursday.

6. “Shot Through The Heart” Love, Doug and TJ Crawford vs. “Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller in an IWTV Tag Team tournament semifinal match. Doug and Dustin locked up to open. Doug threw petals in Waller’s face and hit a slingshot crossbody block at 2:00. TJ got in and hit some quick kicks on Kylon. Dustin slipped on the mat, and it allowed STTH to hit a team flapjack. Kylon slammed Waller onto Doug, then Kylon hit a running Penalty Kick for a nearfall at 5:00, and MG began working over Doug in their corner.

King applied a half-crab in the center of the ring. Doug finally hit a springboard double-back-elbow, and they were all down at 8:00. TJ got the hot tag and hit some back elbows, quick kicks, and an enzuigiri on Kylon. STTH hit a team piledriver move, but Waller made the save. Kylon hit a spin kick to Crawford’s head, then he put Doug in a Crossface on the mat. Doug escaped and put Kylon in a modified Camel Clutch at 10:00! Dustin hit a top-rope flying elbow. Doug went for a mid-ring Sliced Bread, but Kylon escaped. Kylon hit a German Suplex, then an overhead powerbomb.

Dustin hit a Lethal Injection! MG hit front-and-back kicks, and Waller got a nearfall. TJ hit a superplex on Waller. Doug hit a Sliced Bread from the corner on Kylon, but King rolled to the floor. Doug dove through the ropes on MG at 12:00. In the ring, Doug hit an assisted powerbomb on Waller for a nearfall. Doug hit a Canadian Destroyer on Waller! He hit a Rebound Lariat for a nearfall, but King made the save! Kylon and Doug fought on the ring apron. Doug hit a DDT! In the ring, Waller hit a low-blow uppercut, got a rollup with a handful of tights, and pinned TJ!

Dustin Waller and Kylon King defeated TJ Crawford and Love, Doug at 14:47 to advance.

7. Kody Lane vs. Angel Ortiz. Yes, this is AEW’s Ortiz. Kody is a regular in the St. Louis and Chicago scene; I routinely see him in Glory Pro Wrestling and Freelance Wrestling. Ortiz comes out to Sade’s “Smooth Operator” and it’s 1986 all over again. Cagematch.net records indicate these two haven’t met before, as I expected. Standing switches to open, and a feeling-out process. Kody hit a Lionsault Press on a standing Ortiz at 2:00.

Ortiz hit a crossbody block. Lane hit some deep armdrags and a senton for a nearfall. Ortiz hit a suplex for a nearfall and a baseball slide dropkick. In the ring, Lane hit another senton for a nearfall at 5:30. Kody hit a DVD for a nearfall, and he kept Ortiz grounded. Ortiz hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip at 7:30. Lane hit a back-body drop. Ortiz fired up and hit a series of clotheslines and back elbows and got a nearfall at 9:30.

On the floor, Kody hit a powerbomb on the edge of the ring frame! Ouch! Lane hit his one-footed Lionsault for a nearfall at 11:30. Ortiz got a series of rollups. Lane hit a release powerbomb and another senton. Ortiz hit a DDT, and they were both down. Lane hit a slingshot senton. They each pulled down the straps of their singlets and traded loud chops. Kody kicked him in the face. Ortiz hit a fisherman’s buster for the pin! Good action.

Angel Ortiz defeated Kody Lane at 14:06.

* It is 10 p.m. local time — they have six more matches to go before we reach midnight. This crowd has ballooned; it is now absolutely packed!!

8. Aaron Rourke and Marcus Mathers vs. “The Shooter Boys” Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz in a No. 1 contender’s match for the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles. Cordeiro noted we just went from a match with an AEW wrestler and now have a match with two WWE ID prospects. We got a loud “Evil Gay!” chant for Rourke. Marcus and Ortiz opened; Cordeiro said this is a first-time-ever meeting. I see Marcus has some flamboyant face paint tonight, too. They traded quick rollups, and Ortiz hit some deep armdrags. Vecchio and Rourke tied up at 2:00.

Vecchio hit a dropkick; Rourke hit a shotgun dropkick. Rourke hit a leg-capture suplex on Vecchio and some chops. Vecchio hit a suplex and a Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall at 5:30. Rourke hit a double-noggin-knocker. Mathers got the hot tag and hit a double crossbody block. Mathers hit a Northern Lights Suplex on Vecchio for a nearfall at 7:00. Vecchio flipped Rourke onto Mathers! The Boys hit a team swinging faceplant on Mathers, and they kept Marcus on the mat. A quick check of his cagematch.net bio says this is match No. 140 of the year for Mathers.

Rourke got a hot tag and hit a series of kicks on each Shooter Boy at 10:00, then a huracanrana on Vecchio. (He fires up and points at his head, like Iyo Sky.) Rourke hit a top-rope Meteora on Ortiz. Ortiz tied up Mathers’ leg on the mat. Rourke dove in there to block Mathers from tapping out at 12:30. All four traded rollups. The Boys went to stereo ankle locks. Rourke flipped Ortiz into Vecchio to break the holds. Rourke got a hot tag at 14:30, but the Boys immediately took control.

Vecchio hit a second-rope Styles Clash on Rourke! Ortiz hit a frog splash for a nearfall. Mathers stood on Rourke’s back and hit a top-rope double superplex! All four men were down at 17:00. They all got up and traded forearm strikes, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Ortiz hit a German Suplex on Mathers; Marcus hit a spin kick to the head. Rourke hit a Spears Tower! (We’ll see that later, right?) Mathers hit a fadeaway stunner from the corner.

Rourke hit a Molly Holly-style somersault butt splash for a nearfall. Mathers hit a Tombstone Piledriver on the bare, wooden floor on Vecchio! Ortiz hit a flip dive onto the ID prospects. In the ring, Mathers hit his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the jaw, then a brainbuster on Ortiz. Rourke hit a Twisted Bliss frog splash, then Mathers hit the top-rope 450 Splash for the pin on Ortiz. That was an absolute blast.

Aaron Rourke and Marcus Mathers defeated “The Shooter Boys” Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz at 20:38 to become No. 1 contenders. Rourke and Mathers get their title shot on Thursday against the champs, the Stetson Ranch!

9. Laynie Luck vs. Liviyah. Laynie carried her WWE ID Women’s Title belt, but it is not on the line. (Presumably, she drove here from Chicago with Kody Lane, Davey Bang, and August Matthews.) Cordeiro noted that Liviyah is still just 18. They shook hands and locked up. Cordeiro noted the brace over Liviyah’s right elbow; that’s the one she dislocated on Oct. 30. They both appear to be 5’8″ or 5’9″. Cordeiro said Laynie competed here once, back in 2017! Liviyah hit a spear into the corner at 2:00, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall.

Laynie hit a hard elbow drop to the back and got a nearfall. She hit a series of punches to the ribs in the corner. Laynie hit an STO uranage for a nearfall at 3:30. Liviyah hit a headscissors takedown. Laynie hit a running kick to the side of the head, then a slingshot senton. Liviyah hit a flying shoulder tackle that dropped Laynie at 5:30, then some clotheslines, and she was fired up. Liv hit a German Suplex and got a jackknife cover for a nearfall, then a second-rope shotgun dropkick for a nearfall.

Laynie hit a German Suplexout of the corner for a nearfall, and they were both down at 7:00. This has been really sharp. They fought on the ropes in the corner; Laynie pushed her to the apron and hit a doublestomp on the chest and got a nearfall. Liv hit a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall at 8:30. Laynie hit a Death Valley Driver for the pin. That was really good; I want a rematch!

Laynie Luck defeated Liviyah at 9:05.

10. “Star Struck” Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene vs. Davey Bang and August Matthews in an IWTV Tag Team title tournament semifinal match. These teams are slated to meet next week in Chicago! Right on cue, Cordeiro noted that. Bang and Channing opened, and Thomas hit a dropkick. Greene got a double rollup for a nearfall. Bang hit his axe kick to the back of Greene’s head for a nearfall at 2:00. Greene hit a suplex. Channing hit some kidney blows on Bang. Matthews hit a standing moonsault, and Bang hit a Lionsault for a nearfall.

Star Struck began working over August and kept him grounded. (Worth pointing out that Anthony Greene was August Grey in NXT. Never met anyone named August!) Channing hit a German Suplex, and Greene hit a Superman Press for a nearfall on Matthews. Bang got a hot tag and hit a top-rope crossbody block and a handspring-back-elbow, then a tornado DDT on Greene at 5:30. Greene dropped Matthews on the ropes, and it allowed him to get a stunner on Bang. (A cool move I simply can’t describe.)

Bang went for a Spears Tower, but Channing caught Davey and hit a piledriver! (Cordeiro clearly hadn’t seen the move before.) Matthews flipped Channing to the mat. Bang hit a corner moonsault, while Matthews dove through the ropes on the opposite side of the ring. (It’s a signature move of theirs.) Bang and Matthews hit their team doublestomps, then the Spears Tower. Bang hit a top-rope 450 Splash to pin Channing! Wow! Cordeiro said that it has to be seen as an upset, and I agree.

Davey Bang and August Matthews defeated Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene at 9:06 to advance.

* Kylon King and Dustin Waller slid into the ring to attack Bang and Matthews! These teams will meet in the finals tomorrow.

* We are hitting 11 p.m. local time during ring introductions!

11. Donovan Dijak vs. Eye Black Jack Pasquale. The commentators noted how Jack started training in summer 2024, and he’s been a top star here most of this year. Dijak wore his MLW Tag Team Title belt around his waist, and he wore his dark black trench coat. Jack has some decent size, but of course, he’s giving up a lot of height and weight to Dijak. They shoved each other and went to the mat, and Dijak was irate! He hit a hard back elbow and screamed at Jack. Dijak hit a release suplex, tossing him across the ring at 2:00. They went to the floor and looped the ring with Donovan in charge.

They traded overhand chops and forearm strikes, and Dijak chokeslammed him onto the edge of the ring frame at 4:00. They got back into the ring, and Dijak was in charge. Dijak applied a sleeper, but Jack hit a back suplex at 6:30, and they were both down. Jack fired up and hit a clothesline and some back elbows. He hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. Dijak nailed a Choke Bomb for a nearfall at 8:30. He hit a Death Valley Driver, but only got a nearfall! He went for his Tornado Mafia Kick, but Jack blocked it, and Jack hit a DDT at 11:00.

Jack hit a splash in the corner, but Dijak nailed the Tornado Mafia Kick for a nearfall. Jack hit a stalling suplex! He hit a top-rope frog splash for a nearfall. Dijak hit a superkick, then a second-rope superplex and a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall at 14:00. Dijak immediately went for Feast Your Eyes, but Jack avoided it and hit his twisting uranage for a nearfall. Dijak nailed the Feast Your Eyes (pop-up knee strike) for the pin. A sharp match.

Donovan Dijak defeated Eye Black Jack Pasquale at 14:49.

* Dijak got on the mic and put Jack over as “the future of professional wrestling.” The crowd chanted for Jack, then we got a “Both These Guys!” chant.

* Next up is Dan Barry’s retirement match. It’s an eight-man tag, but we only know team captains Barry and Vinny “VSK” Scalice, so the other six are mystery partners. We hit 11:30 p.m. local time during the introductions!

12. Dan Barry, Andy Brown, CPA, and Bobby Orlando vs. Vinny “VSK” Scalice, Rex Lawless, Nick Robles, and Bryce Donovan (w/Smart Mark Sterling). I correctly guessed CPA would be on Barry’s team. Earlier in the show, the commentators indicated Orlando wasn’t competing tonight; he carried his Wrestling Open title with him. Bryce came out last and the crowd went NUTS, as he’s been inactive since leaving the WWE ID program (until he had an ROH match last week.) “I feel like I’m seeing a ghost!” a commentator said. Barry got the streamers treatment from the fans to conclude a (very long) introduction.

Barry and Scalice opened. Brown and Rex battled and hit stereo clotheslines at 2:30, then stereo forearm strikes. CPA and Robles got in, with CPA hitting some schoolyard trips. Bryce got in and hit a Pump Kick to CPA’s chest at 4:00 and stomped on him. Orlando got in and battled his former tag partner, Bryce! Bryce hit a bodyslam and stomped on Bobby. The heels began working over Orlando in their corner. Bobby tagged in Barry, and he hit a slingshot moonsault on Robles for a nearfall at 7:00. Brown hit a senton on Robles for a nearfall.

Rex hit a Claymore Kick on CPA and punched him repeatedly. VSK got in and worked over CPA in a corner. Bryce stomped on CPA. Orlando got a hot tag at 10:00 and superkicked Robles, then he bodyslammed VSK. He hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on VSK for a nearfall. Sterling distracted Orlando, allowing VSK to hit a backbreaker over his knee on Bobby. Bryce got in and hit some more blows on his former partner. Rex hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 12:30. Sterling choked Orlando in the ropes!

VSK hit a slingshot senton on Bobby. Orlando hit a superkick on Bryce, then a DVD, and they were both down at 15:00. Barry got a hot tag and hit some clotheslines on VSK. He hit a running neckbreaker on Robles. CPA dove through the ropes onto the heels. Orlando hit a dive over the ropes. Andy Brown hit a flip dive over the ropes onto everyone. So, that left just Dan Barry… who stepped through the ropes, but then he hit an Asai Moonsault, and landed on his feet at 17:30. Barry hit a Swanton Bomb in the ring for a nearfall.

Robles and Rex hit a modified Hart Attack clothesline. CPA tried to lift Rex, but he couldn’t. Instead, he flipped Rex onto teammate Robles. CPA hit the 1099 (comedy 619) on Rex, then the Numbers Cruncher (DVD) on Rex. Brown hit a package piledriver on Robles. VSK hit a corner dropkick, then a dive through the ropes. Bryce slammed CPA for a nearfall. Barry got back in and battled Bryce! Bryce hit a pop-up powerbomb. VSK and Bryce both slammed Barry but only got a nearfall; I thought that was it. Sterling hit Barry with his arm brace, allowing VSK to get a nearfall. VSK hit a superkick on Brown.

The ref finally ejected Sterling! However, VSK got a weapon. Barry slammed VSK for a visual pin, but the ref was out of the ring. Bryce put on the brass knuckles and clocked Barry with them; he rolled VSK on top but only got a nearfall at 24:00; it is now midnight Eastern time! Bryce shoved the ref; the ref shoved him back! Rex hit a spear. CPA hit a missile dropkick. Barry hit a German Suplex on Rex. Sterling returned! The ref punched him! Barry and Robles fought on the ropes in the corner, and Barry slammed him, then hit a twisting top-rope splash to pin Robles. Fun match.

Dan Barry, Andy Brown, CPA, and Bobby Orlando defeated Vinny “VSK” Scalice, Rex Lawless, Nick Robles, and Bryce Donovan at 26:36.

* Drew Cordeiro came to the ring and joked that Dan had promised to retire in 2025, but was still going into 2026. Barry got on the mic and thanked the competitors in that match with him. He said he hand-picked all the guys in that match. He noted that he would have retired in 2010 if it hadn’t been for Beyond Wrestling, and he likes that his name is now synonymous with Beyond Wrestling.

* Boards were put in each corner, and some chairs were placed in the ring, too. Fans turned in the weapons for the match as they entered the building. Ryan Clancy joined commentary here, and he stressed he was never pinned in the three-way when he lost the title. Ryan muttered about how the fans “turned on him” tonight.

13. Bear Bronson (w/Gabby Forza) vs. Krule in a Fans Bring The Weapons match for the IWTV World Title. This is Bronson’s first title defense after winning the belt nine days ago. They have fought four times before, with Bear 2-0 in singles matches. Krule kicked Gabby, who was in the ring! Bear immediately threw Krule through a board in the corner, and we’re underway! Krule hit a chokeslam for a nearfall at 1:00. Krule dove through the ropes onto Bear! (I think some fans have left; the crowd isn’t as big now; it is 12:26 a.m. local time.)

They fought at ringside and started hitting each other with the weapons from the fans. Bear shoved a gusset plate into Krule’s chest at 5:00. Krule shoved a gusset plate on the top of Bronson’s head! Bear used a plastic bat across Krule’s back. Bear got a kendo stick covered in thumbtacks and repeatedly struck him with it at 11:30. Clancy was fuming that these fans are “bloodthirsty.” They finally got back into the ring. Bear again shoved a metal piece into the top of Krule’s head at 14:00.

Krule poured a canister of salt on Bear’s cuts, and he hit a chokeslam for a nearfall at 16:00. Gabby returned to ringside to cheer on Bronson. Krule cracked a crutch across the back. Bear hit a Choke Bomb across several open chairs at 19:00, earning a “Holy shit!” chant. Krule hit him with a hockey stick. He slammed board debris over Bear’s head. Bear hit a Spinebuster for a nearfall at 23:30. Bear hit a Black Hole Slam.

Krule hit a Scorched Earth faceplant for a nearfall at 25:30. Krule got a red, plastic gas tank! Gabby got on the apron and yelled at Krule. She hit him in the chest with a bat that had a firework on it. Bear hit a dive through the ropes onto Krule. In the ring, Bear hit a discus clothesline, then a Choke Bomb. Krule threw a fireball in Bear’s eyes! Gabby jumped in the ring to check on him. Bear was covering his face. (This was one of the better-looking fireballs I’ve seen.) Bear got up and hit a spear, slamming Krule through a board in the corner. Krule hit another Scorched Earth faceplant for the pin! New champion! No one saw that coming!

Krule defeated Bear Bronson in a Fans Bring The Weapons match to win the IWTV World Title at 30:12.

* The crowd chanted, “Not my champ!” at him. Krule grabbed his belt and headed to the back, as the clock now reads 12:55 a.m. EST! Gabby checked on Bronson, as Drew reiterated that Bear’s face was red and burned. Ryan Clancy approached the ring and taunted Bronson about losing the belt. He was really turning on the heel charisma now, saying how the fans used to love him. Ryan mockingly told Bear and Gabby he hopes “they have a very happy new year.” It is now 1 a.m. local time as the five-hour show came to a close!

Final Thoughts: What a great show. Pretty much all of the top-tier talent in Wrestling Open/Beyond Wrestling was here for this one. Rourke/Matthews vs. Shooter Boys was easily my match of the night. Dijak-Pasquale was really good for second. I’ll narrowly go with Bang/Matthews vs. Star Struck for third, ahead of MG vs. TJ/Doug and Laynie-Liviyah. The Dan Barry retirement match was well done with a nice mix of comedy and action. The main event isn’t my style but the crowd was into it.