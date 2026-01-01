TNA Impact and ROH on HonorClub, WWE in Syracuse (reports needed), last week’s WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results and grades, Jimmy Hart, Precious, Kimberly Page, Rodney Lienhardt, Pooch

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Happy New Year! Here’s to good health and happiness throughout the year (and a Stanley Cup run for the Minnesota Wild).

-TNA Impact Wrestling will be simulcast on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET, and features Frankie Kazarian vs. Bear Bronson for the TNA World Championship. The show was taped on December 7 in El Paso, Texas, at the El Paso County Coliseum. John Moore’s reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from all of the WWE holiday tour live events. If you are going to tonight’s show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE is in Syracuse, New York, at Oncenter War Memorial Arena tonight with a Holiday Tour live event. No matches are advertised, but the show will likely feature Cody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre in a No DQ match for the WWE Championship.

-Friday’s Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 50 percent of the vote. C finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade during my same-night audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 49 percent of the vote. C finished second with 20 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jimmy Hart is 83.

-Precious (Patricia Williams) is 71.

-Kimberly Page (Kimberly Bacon) is 56.

-Rodney Lienhardt of the Mean Street Posse is 55.

-Happy birthday to Pooch, my friend and co-coach of the legendary Cat Fashion Show fantasy football team (it’s an Anchorman thing).