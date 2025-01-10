WWE Smackdown in Phoenix, AEW Collision, NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, Col. DeBeers, Jerry Estrada, Negro Casas, Buff Bagwell, Donovan Morgan, Tamina Snuka, Pez Whatley, Brian Lawler

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown is live from Portland, Oregon at Moda Center. The three-hour show features Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight for the U.S. Championship.

Saturday's AEW Collision will be held in Athens, Georgia in Akins Ford Arena.

-NJPW Battle in the Valley will be held on Saturday in San Jose, California at the San Jose Civic. The show includes Gabe Kidd vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the New Japan Strong Openweight Title and also includes IGWP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Hechicero in a non-title match, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kushida for the Never Openweight Title, and El Desperado vs. Taiji Ishimori for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight. Title. The show streams at 9CT/10ET and is available via New Japan World or for $19.99 via TrillerTV.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Colonel DeBeers (Edward Wiskoski) is 80.

-Jerry Estrada is 67.

-Negro Casas (José Casas Ruiz) is 65.

-Marcus “Buff” Bagwell is 55.

-Donovan Morgan (Andrew Vassos) is 49.

-Tamina Snuka (Sarona Moana-Marie Reiher Snuka-Polamalu) is 47.

-The late Pez Whatley (Pezavan Whatley) was born on January 10, 1951. He died of a heart attack at age 54 on January 18, 2005.

-The late Brian Lawler was born on January 10, 1972. Lawler died on July 29, 2018.